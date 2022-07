The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO