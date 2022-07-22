ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Sheriff’s Office planning Back to School Barbecue

By Karina Rubio
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is planning a barbecue for later this summer to help send kids in need back to school with all the supplies they need.

Deputies are looking for pens, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said they wanted to show their support so kids don’t have to choose between food and supplies.

“We thought ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring families together right about the time it’s ready for school to begin and just have fun?'” Heuerman said.

The barbecue will take place at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy on Saturday August 6. Organizers said there will be plenty of activities for families.

