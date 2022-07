Click here to read the full article. When the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization announced its Nos. 51 to 100 earlier this month, it seemed like the top 50 list was primed for a major shakeup. And while 12 new entries did make the cut for 2022, there weren’t many surprises at the very top of the list. At an awards ceremony held in London on Monday night, hosted by Stanley Tucci, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced in style. With last year’s winner, Noma, out of contention (previous winners are no longer eligible to claim the top prize), the...

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO