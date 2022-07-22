ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The head of Trump's protective detail, there when the former president wanted to be taken to the Capitol on January 6, is among the 24 Secret Service members whose January 5 and 6 texts are missing

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
 3 days ago
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C) is surrounded by members of the Secret Service as he visits the tomb of former US President Gerald Ford in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on September 30, 2016. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Department of Homeland Security requested texts from 24 individuals in the US Secret Service.
  • The list includes Robert Engel, Trump's lead agent, and James Murray, the head of the agency.
  • The Secret Service has been accused of deleting relevant text messages relating to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Comments / 11

SellyOhmyGomez
2d ago

I’m so confused, didn’t he once claim to be “the most transparent president ever” yet he’s been fighting subpoenas, got a sudden case of amnesia , can’t find top secret documents, agents deleting texts, well at least we know trump is honest right?

Reply
14
Guest
2d ago

This should be the next hearing. If you can’t do your job and remain neutral, find a different job. These people who believe they should be compensated and align by party don’t deserve to work this job.

Reply(1)
8
KSB
2d ago

It’s definitely a cover up and you know trump is at the center of the cover up!

Reply(3)
10
