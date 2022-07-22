ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Should Australia close its border to Bali in the fight against foot and mouth disease?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
 3 days ago
AAP/Dean Lewins

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

With the new parliament starting next Tuesday, they talk about the prospects for the Greens’ push to secure a toughening of the government’s climate bill.

They also canvass the coming grim news when Treasurer Jim Chalmers makes his promised economic statement on Thursday.

And with all the talk about the need for a better behaved parliament will we see political manners improve in the new House? Maybe for a while.

Meanwhile, the Albanese government – as if it didn’t have enough problems to confront – is battling to keep the foot and mouth outbreak in Bali from getting into Australia. This has sparked debate about whether the border should be closed to Bali. But such a drastic step would bring a lot of negatives.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chalmers
Person
Michelle Grattan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bali#Disease#University Of Canberra#Greens#House
