Tucson, AZ

Amphi Clothing Bank asks for donations as school year approaches

By Heidi Alagha
 3 days ago
With the new school year fast approaching, the Amphi Clothing Bank is in need of donations.

Board chair, Glenda Arffa says, “backpacks, we of course are in need of backpacks.”

The Amphi Clothing Bank is celebrating 40 years of service to the Amphi community.

Arffa says, “it started out the back of a teacher's trunk of their car.”

That was back in 1983. Now the clothing bank serves over 1,000 families per year. “We give away upwards of 30,000 items of clothing every year,” says Arffa.

Moms like Ariel Horn call the clothing bank a lifesaver. She says, “I’m a single mom of four boys and it’s hard especially with everything rising in cost.”

She adds, “I can’t afford to go and buy a large amount of new stuff even if it’s at a second hand store.”

Students and staff of the Amphi community can go to the clothing bank during their scheduled hours, or they are referred through a school on one of the district campuses.

Horn says it’s her open communication with her boys' teachers that led her to the clothing bank.

She says, “I was really honest about what was going on in my life, that I have kids and any help that I can get I was more than willing to take.”

She says speaking up made the biggest difference in her life.

“My boys' face when they get this beautiful stuff is priceless,” says Horn.

Donations can be dropped off at any Amphi campus in the district.

Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9

