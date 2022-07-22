ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Beautiful Things - Quentin Plair Joins Cast

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird) has joined Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things as a series regular.

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Industry - Episode 2.02 -...

Harper's (Myha'la Herrold) decision to pursue Bloom (Jay Duplass) over Felim (Andrew Buchan) exposes larger issues between her and Eric (Ken Leung) – and the account. Meanwhile, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) pitches herself for an exciting new opportunity just as her estranged father Charles (Adam Levy) suddenly reemerges, and Robert (Harry Lawtey) takes his pursuit of Nicole (Sarah Parish) to another level.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Koala Man - Sarah Snook and Demi Lardner Join Cast

Sarah Snook (Succession) and Australian comedian Demi Lardner have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu animated comedy series Koala Man, it was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Snook plays Vicky, who thinks her husband Kevin is just going through a phase.
MOVIES
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kathryn Hahn
spoilertv.com

High School Musical - Episode 3.04 - No Drama - Press Release

After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for "Frozen's" first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

The Chi - Episode 5.08 - Sweet Thing - Press Release

Valentine's Day brings unexpected developments. Trig and Shaad hit the town, while Jada and Darnell's plans are ruined. Emmett makes a mature decision. Jake and Jemma's day together ends in a confession. Kiesha and Tiff meet up.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Daredevil: Born Again - Ordered to Series by Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what's coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spoilertv.com

Good Trouble - Episode 4.14 - Life is What Happens - Press Release

Aug. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – Episode #4014 – "Life is What Happens" – Jazmin's wedding has the Coterie crew all in their feelings. Luca is inspired to create change for the unhoused. We see one relationship end while another rekindles. Isabella faces new issues with her parents.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

2022 Character Cup - Prediction Contest

It's time for the 2022 Character Cup prediction contest. Below you will find the official brackets and a ranked list of characters that made it into the Cup. For the second year in a row, Prodigal Son has the top spot! This year we will have 53 characters in the Cup, which means that the top 11 characters get a bye for the first round and will automatically go to round 2. This is not new to the Cup. Last year, we had 61 characters so the top 3 had a bye for the first round.
HOBBIES
spoilertv.com

Echoes - First Look

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.
ENTERTAINMENT
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Episode 5.03 - No New Friends - Press Release

Aug. 3 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT) – Episode #5003 – "No New Friends". Junior and his roommate, Zaara, butt heads, causing them to one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill. Meanwhile, Annika surprises Aaron by turning in a TikTok instead of a paper.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal? - Press Release

"But a Drug Scandal?" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) HIGHS AND LOWS - As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join. Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom's chagrin. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519). Original airdate 8/12/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Fun and Games - Review: The End of Kim and Jimmy

The latest chapter of the final season, "Fun and Games," demonstrated what the show has mastered so well since the beginning. The ability to bring real, significant issues in people's lives to the surface and allow the characters to have deep and meaningful conversations about them. The characters of Jimmy and Kim have been so well developed, that fans can't help but be invested emotionally in every aspect of their lives. Everything about the show is done with such flawless execution. From the writing to the directing, it is easy to forget that the show is a prequel and not a stand alone. It easily could be.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Season 19 - Midori Francis Joins Cast

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Midori Francis has been cast as a new medical resident in the upcoming 19th season of ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. She is the third new addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho. All three play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild from scratch its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Gray Man - Review

The Gray Man feels like another multi-million misfire from the Russo Brothers, who have proven that no amount of money that they are given can make a project interesting. This feels like The Bourne Identity or Mission Impossible but stripped of any sense of thrills, fun or excitement, a laborious , torturous misstep that - perhaps most surprising of all, looks incredibly cheap considering its $200 million budget afforded to it. To put it into context - that's more than Mission Impossible Fallout, at $178m - and Top Gun: Maverick - at $170m; yet I've seen classic Doctor Who episodes with better usage of effects. It's an age old case of Netflix not realising how money works - maybe giving that much budget to the directors of Cherry was a mistake in hindsight, but beyond that - what's surprising is just how much of this is so uninspiring it's hard to care by the end.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Agatha: House of Harkness - Title Changed

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what's coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.
SAN DIEGO, CA

