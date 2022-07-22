Jon Moxley Set For GCW Homecoming Part 1

Well everyone, we’ve reached another Friday so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. So, anything crazy in the world of professional wrestling happen lately? I kid, I kid, but with the news that Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE breaking the landscape of professional wrestling might shift in a real way. More immediate concerns revolve around Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the arena when he heard about Vince stepping down. Brock has been positioned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in just a few weeks at SummerSlam, if Brock is leaving then WWE has very little time to spin up a new challenger for Roman and that process has to start immediately if not sooner. The Street Profits and Usos are likely to continue their build and we might even get an appearance from the special guest referee for their match. Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey are set to battle for the Smackdown Women’s title at SummerSlam and we’ll probably get some continuation of that, Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Ludwig Kaiser again as he continues trying to get a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther so let’s all take a moment of silence for Kaiser’s chest once Gunther chops the heck out of him for losing. Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models will debut their beachwear collection, as well as feature the debut of Max Dupri’s “sister”, Maxxine Dupri. Assuming Drew McIntyre isn’t the one who gets called up to deal with the absence of Brock Lesnar, he and Sheamus are due another misdirection match to try and set up their SummerSlam bout as well. Well that’s the preamble, and the uncertainty hovering over this particular episode, so let’s get into the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO