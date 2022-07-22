ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival begins performances Friday

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival will begin their summer play on Friday.

The festival will be performing Cyrano de Bergerac.

“It will evoke joy, you will laugh, you'll be very moved, you'll be surprised by what happens in the story, and it’s family friendly. You can bring your kids, who I think will enjoy coming to see the show. You can bring your lawn chairs, some warm layers, and a picnic, and have a beautiful evening, under the stars of the Central Coast," said Cynthia Totten, the play’s director.

Performances will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next four weeks.

The last performance will be on August 13th.

Door will open an hour before the show.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for students and seniors, and $12 for children 12 & under.

The Shakespeare Festival also unveiled their new stage.

The stage will be used in a wide variety of plays, and the festival says it will be able to withstand the wind and the weather of the Central Coast.

