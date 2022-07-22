ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Austria coach says England and Germany ‘pretty much on the same level’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2987Le_0goVt1Zd00

Austria coach Irene Fuhmann believes there is little to choose between England and Germany at the Women’s Euro 2022.

Fuhmann’s side were beaten 2-0 by the Germans , although the result was only secured after Alexandra Popp capitalised on a 90th-minute error by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to add to Lina Magull’s first-half goal.

The eight-time winners are the second team into the semi-finals after hosts England but Austria’s coach cannot choose between the two as favourites.

“It’s very difficult to compare,” she said.

“I think both teams have a lot of individual quality and a depth in the squad, maybe England play a bit more vertically but Germany have very fast players, so I think two teams that are pretty much on the same level.”

Germany bid gathers pace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fk1vk_0goVt1Zd00

Germany may have needed a 90th-minute Popp goal to make sure of their progress but coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said there should be no doubt they deserve to go through. “We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria. The game could have ended 6-3,” she said post-match. “We didn’t want to concede so many set pieces but we did better in the second half and I still believe that we leave the pitch as deserved winners.” Midfielder Lina Magull added: “It was end to end for the whole 90 minutes. It was a very intense game. Compliments to Austria: they never stop fighting. We were also a bit lucky because we gave them too many chances.”

Gerhardsson silent on selection issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSUxj_0goVt1Zd00

Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson was tight-lipped over his selection issues ahead of their quarter-final with Belgium . Defenders Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg both tested positive for Covid on Wednesday and their coach refused to discuss their chances of participation. Asked if either player had since tested negative, Gerhardsson said: “I’m not going to answer that question. I don’t want to give Belgium any advantages before a game in the quarter-final.”

Serneels thinks Swedes could be nervous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTTYJ_0goVt1Zd00

Belgium coach Ives Serneels has suggested his Swedish counterpart could be nervous ahead of their sides’ Euro 2022 quarter-final on Friday. Gerhardsson has been reluctant to speak too much about his side ahead of the clash at Leigh Sports Village to prevent Belgium gaining an advantage. “It is football. It is a quarter-final of the European Championship. Maybe it shows a bit of nervousness of the other side. For me I don’t see any problem,” he said.

Dutch out for revenge

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons is looking to prove their improvement to France in their quarter-final meeting on Saturday after their last meeting ended in a 3-1 defeat in February.  “We’re playing big opponents, and so are they. I don’t think they want to play us. The (February) result wasn’t what we wanted but we said that that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity.”

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Hopefully we see everyone’s beers flying around and that they’re enjoying the game

Ella Toone on 5,000 fans being allowed into Trafalgar Square

Post of the day

Up next

July 22

Quarter-final: Sweden v Belgium (8pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Women’s Euro 2022: England, Sweden, Germany and France book semifinal spots

The Women’s Euro 2022 continues to entertain and amaze as teams battled each other to reach the semifinal stage of the tournament. England, Sweden, Germany and France, all of whom won their groups, beat Spain, Belgium, Austria and Netherlands respectively to advance from quarterfinals. ENGLAND 2-1 SPAIN. Given that...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuela Zinsberger
Person
Hanna Glas
Person
Ives Serneels
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Mark Parsons
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Lina Magull
Person
Alexandra Popp
The Independent

‘I came here to win’: Keely Hodgkinson admits disappointment over silver

Keely Hodgkinson admitted to being “a little bit annoyed” that she was unable to win gold on Sunday, insisting she will put any celebrations for her 800m silver on hold.The 20-year-old added to her Olympic silver medal after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds at the World Championships in Eugene.She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Olympics last year, by 0.08 seconds with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.After Tokyo, sponsor Barrie Wells treated her to a spin in an Aston Martin but, this time, Hodgkinson only wanted to toast...
SPORTS
The Independent

Man in Spain hospitalised with tick-borne viral disease ‘fatal in about 30 per cent of cases’

A man in Spain who was bitten by a tick has been hospitalised and diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a disease that can kill up to 40 per cent of people who contract it.The patient was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon. After he was then transferred to another hospital on a military plane, the Spanish defence ministry said on Thursday.“He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies,” health authorities in the Castile and Leon region said in a statement.The viral disease is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Great Britain win surprise bronze in men’s 4x100m relay at World Championships

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod took third behind Canada and the USA in a time of 37.83 seconds.A new squad helped banish some of the pain from last year’s Olympics when Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah won silver, only to be stripped of their medal after Ujah’s positive drugs test.It came after the women finished sixth following an injury to Dina Asher-Smith at Hayward Field.The 26-year-old suffered the injury as she approached the final changeover with Daryll Neita.Earlier, Jess Judd...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin took the final victorious lap of an All-American world championships Sunday, pulling away in the 4x400-meter relay to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal of the meet. McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second laugher on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles. Two more world records went down Sunday — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her winning time was actually faster — 12.06 — but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn’t go in the books.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Austria#Leigh Sports Village#The Women S Euro 2022#Germans
BBC

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan sets hurdles world record in semi

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Nigeria's Tobi Amusan set a new 100m hurdles world record as the World Championships semi-finals deliver an extraordinary set of times. The 25-year-old, who ran a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Disabled driving permits may be rejected in Europe due to Brexit hangover

Disabled drivers have been warned about using their blue badges in popular European holiday destinations this summer due to an “outrageous” Brexit hangover that means they may not be accepted.Ministers are still negotiating with 11 nations on the status of UK blue badges, which were recognised across the EU until the country left the union two years ago.France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy are among the countries still “undecided” about whether UK blue badges will be recognised, according to the UK Government website.The others are Iceland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia.To not have their status confirmed two years down...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

British men's 4x100m secure bronze medal at World Championships as they put Tokyo Olympics controversy behind them

The British men’s 4x100metres team put the heartbreak and controversy of the Tokyo Olympics behind them to claim bronze at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The quartet of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod clocked 37.83sec to finish behind winners Canada and second-placed USA. Mitchell-Blake...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard celebrates title on Champs-Elysees after Jasper Philipsen wins sprint finish

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday as Jasper Philipsen claimed Stage 21, his second of the race, to conclude the 109th edition of the race.The Dane came out on top of a thrilling three-week duel, edging two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who played one last card on the Champs-Elysees, leading out the peloton before the sprint finish when Philipsen, of Alpecin-Deceuninck, pipped Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff to the iconic sprint finish. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy