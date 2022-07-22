ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6: Outtake video shows Trump literally unable to say he lost election

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
As the committee probing the attack on the US Capitol held its eighth presentation, it played video of the then president repeatedly rehearsing a speech condemning the violence, that his staff had urged him to make.

“I don’t want to say the election’s over,” Trump is heard to say in an outake of a video his staff filmed on Jan 7.

“To those who broke the law, you will pay....I can’t say that. I’m not going to.” he says

