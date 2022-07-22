ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

6-1-8-7, FB: 1

(six, one, eight, seven; FB: one)

