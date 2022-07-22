ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

4-9-7-2, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

