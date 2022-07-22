Detroit teen remembered year after murder; shooter still on the loose

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who had previously been charged with attacking and torturing his then-pregnant girlfriend later hired his own nephew to kill her, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor. Billy Cromer and his 18-year-old nephew, Spencer Cromer, were both in court Friday on murder charges. According...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tikiya Allen was shot and killed while on her bicycle outside a friend's duplex last summer. The 18-year-old was caught in the crossfire in the area of Pingree and Linwood around 4:30 p.m. July 21, 2021. A year later, her family is searching for justice while police still look for the shooter.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old has died after he drowned in a swimming pond at the KOA Campground in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called Saturday at 5:23 p.m. after the teen went missing for about 20 minutes. His last known location was the swimming pond.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday. Police said Oshay Winters left her home in the 5700 block of Holcomb around 10 p.m. without permission and never came back. Winters is Black with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Roseville mother was taken into custody after her child ingested heroin and stopped breathing July 23. A Michigan State trooper who was patrolling Roseville was first flagged down by the woman Saturday morning who frantically handed the 18-month-old toddler to the officer around 10:30 a.m.
A mother accused of crashing on the Southfield Freeway while her children were in the vehicle is refuting details about the crash made by police. The crash killed one child and left another in critical condition.
HARRISON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Harrison Township. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at around 3:50 AM at the Lake St. Clair Apartments. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, a resident of the complex called...
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The accused shooter Ethan Crumbley will be back in court Friday for a review of his incarceration in adult jail in Oakland County, where he's remained since being charged in the Oxford High School shooting. The 16-year-old, who allegedly killed four and injured seven others during...
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men are facing charges after police allege they were involved in a shootout Thursday in Warren. Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).
DETROIT - For Alvin Battiste, a past mistake has followed him around like a ghost. "It's been haunting me for a long time," he said. "So I'm just glad I had the opportunity to get it done." It was a big day for getting it done at the expungement fair...
Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers are upping speeding patrols on I-696 in Macomb County on Friday. Extra police will be on I-696 between I-94 and Dequindre Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. looking for speeders. This isn't the first time police have zeroed in...
NORTHVILLE, MIch. (FOX 2) - We've all lost a loved one and that process and grief is tough - but when it comes to kids, it's a tricky topic. But a Wayne County day camp is helping kids heal. The camp at Maybury Farms in Northville welcomed 150 kids between...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelter dogs in Ann Arbor got a special treat Thursday. The Humane Society of Huron Valley had a full shelter, so Washtenaw Dairy brought pup cups for all the dogs. The workers also were treated to donuts. You can see a list of animals...
