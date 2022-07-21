ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Authorities seize 228 alleged cockfighting roosters, 500 pounds of marijuana in Antelope Valley

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Authorities in the Antelope Valley discovered hundreds of alleged cockfighting roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant in the unincorporated Juniper Hills area, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies from the department’s Community Partnerships Bureau served a warrant “regarding illegal possession” of the roosters and found 228 of the birds on the property, along with 500 to 600 pounds of marijuana — with an estimated street value of $500,000 — and a .22-caliber rifle, authorities said.

A male suspect was arrested and booked at the Palmdale sheriff’s station, but his name, age and place of residence were not disclosed Thursday. Authorities did not say what crime the man was suspected of, or what day and time the search warrant was served.

The department noted that other agencies, including L.A. County Animal Care and Control, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, assisted in the warrant service.

Deputies did not say whether the rifle was legally or illegally possessed, or whether the marijuana came from a legal or illegal grow.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said she did not have any information about the investigation or arrest and referred questions to the Community Partnerships Bureau, which did not immediately respond.

An SPCA representative could not be reached for comment.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Driver Found in Crashed Truck

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A mortally wounded gunshot victim was located in a truck involved in a traffic collision on Saturday, July 23, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 11:28 a.m., Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and firefighters from numerous Los Angeles County Fire Department stations responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Lancaster Boulevard and 20th Street West.
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Over 400 firearms recovered during Santa Ana gun buyback

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Over 400 firearms were recovered during a Santa Ana Anonymous Gun Buyback event on Saturday. The event aimed to reduce the amount of guns in the community. Participants dropped off firearms to the Santa Ana Police Department, with no questions asked, in exchange for a...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Juniper Hills, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockfighting#Marijuana#Crime#Antelope Valley#Roosters#Palmdale Sheriff#L A County Animal Care#Spca
foxla.com

Man shoots at cars then shoots himself in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Residents of a Redondo Beach neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours Saturday after a neighbor fired gunshots into cars and ultimately shot himself to death. Redondo Beach police officers were called at 12:52 p.m. to a shots fired call in...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

Woman Stabbed to Death at South LA Pizzeria

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was fatally wounded this afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an “ambulance cutting” at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sgvcitywatch.com

Weapons Seized, 13 Arrested After Multi-Location Search Warrant is Served in Azusa

AZUSA - The cavalry was called in Friday as officers from nearby agencies assisted the Azusa Police Department in serving a multi-location search warrant. The operation netted 13 arrests and the seizure of illegal handguns and other evidence related to various gang crimes. Those arrested face charges ranging from probation violations to conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Azusa Police Department.
AZUSA, CA
Long Beach Post

5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Long Beach, police say

Five people were arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old Long Beach resident who was shot to death last month near MacArthur Park, police said. Los Angeles resident Filasifoki Xavier Pio, 21, Signal Hill resident Santiago Rivera, 19, and a 15-year-old Long Beach resident were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Two other Long Beach residents, Michael Keith Levine, 47, and 19-year-old Emery Jezebel Hinojos, were also arrested—Levine on suspicion of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegally being in possession of ammunition, and Hinojos on suspicion of one count each of being in possession of a firearm with a prior juvenile court sustained petition, accessory after the fact and concealing evidence, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
mountainenterprise.com

A $10M-to-$100M Brinks jewelry heist pulled off in Lebec

Millions of dollars worth of gemstones and jewelry was stolen in Lebec during the early hours of Monday, July 11. In an interview with Associated Press on Monday, July 18, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigator Sgt. Michael Mileski said security personnel with The Brink’s Company reported that they had discovered a broken lock on the company’s tractor-trailer before 2 a.m. on July 11.
LEBEC, CA
CBS LA

Police shoot and kill man in East LA

A man was transported to the hospital Friday in unknown condition after being shot by police in East Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an officer shot the man after a possible stolen vehicle pursuit, which police responded to at around 3:15 p.m., later became a foot pursuit. It is unclear what lead up to the actual shooting.  Officials with LA County Fire responded to the scene, at Eastern and Landsdowne Avenues, at around 6:54 p.m. and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. Later Friday night, police confirmed that the man died from his gunshot wounds. 
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
369K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy