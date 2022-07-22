Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” game were:. (nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $300,000.
As college football realignment, driven by TV contracts, threatens to turn the game upside down into mega conferences, one of the areas directly affected would be scheduling. The networks would want mega matchups. Bowl games in September. Which is not such a bad thing. Consider that in 40 days the...
OLYMPIA — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $660 million, the largest jackpot since the January 2021 when the prize topped $1 billion. Tuesday night’s drawing yielded no top tier winners. The next drawing is Friday night at 8 p.m. If won, it would be the third...
“Hamilton” is making its return to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Aug. 3, and limited $10 tickets will be available for each show. Scheduled to run to Sept. 11, 40 tickets from each show will be $10 and only available via a ticket lottery. The digital lottery will begin...
SEATTLE (AP) — Tina Charles scored 27 points to become the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 for her career, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 82-72 on Sunday. Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, added 15 rebounds for her second straight...
SEATTLE — Washington’s fire season has been quieter than normal, but relatively tame conditions may not last for long. Starting next week, eastern and central Washington may face temperatures well past 100 degrees, and as temperatures climb, so does fire danger. “As we’ve warmed up, that helps to...
A Public High School In Washington State Was Featured In A Famous 90's Movie. There is one high school in Washington State which might be the coolest high school of all time. It has amazing views of Puget Sound and it was featured in a famous '90s movie. A Washington...
Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand. In the Seattle area, gas prices are down 7% at $5.26 per gallon on July 18 from a peak of $5.65 last month, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. Ray (8-7) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in three innings. Altuve sent the first pitch of the game into the left-field bleachers, Peña followed with his 14th homer and the Astros were off and running.
Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
Three young men held in the Lewis County Jail confessed to a “brutal slugging and robbery” of Larson Phelps, a 63-year-old Morton resident, adding they were “glad he’s still alive.”. Glen Core, 20, and Tommy Martin, 23, both of Alder, and Paul Welch, 20, of Tacoma,...
SEATTLE — Thousands of people from around the world are expected to descend on Seattle this weekend for Pokémon GO Fest. Organizers say this weekend’s event is the first in-person GO Fest since one in Chicago in 2019. That event drew more than 60,000 people. More than...
Amazon is one of the most popular and desirable workplaces in Washington state. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many employers working remotely, Amazon has decided to stop construction on one of its newest campuses located in Bellevue, WA. According to Lauren Rosenblatt from The Seattle Times, “[Amazon] is changing...
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The state filed the...
It can be a challenge finding genuine off-road running in metropolitan areas, and Seattle is no exception. But the ferry system that is a hallmark of the Pacific Northwest allows for access to a slew of incredible trail running communities. One such community is Bainbridge Island, a 35-minute ferry ride...
When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree in Maryland. Howard County Police say the girl was driving a Toyota Corolla on Broken Land Parkway around 2 a.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The...
Comments / 0