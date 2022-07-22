ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

25-26-27-31-38

(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Comments / 0

 

OLYMPIA, WA
