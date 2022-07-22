ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, NE

4-H members show off their skills at Hall County Fair

By Leroy Triggs
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 4-H members in Hall county proved that 4-H is more than raising livestock. A variety of cakes and pies were on display this morning at their bake sale, alongside exhibits containing clothing designs. From 4-H Clovers to college students, the public had the opportunity...

KSNB Local4

Book sale benefits the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Library and its foundation held the first day of their “Friends of the Library” book sale on Friday. All books available to purchase were either donated by community members or the library itself. The sale proceeds will benefit the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Conference helping LatinX businesses thrive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Members of the LatinX community from both central and western Nebraska had the chance Saturday to take step toward their dreams of running their own business. Budding entrepreneurs visited the Latino Small Business Conference in Grand Island. One of the conference organizers, Juan Sandoval said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Chamber learns about neurodivergence in the workplace

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Inclusion and diversity in the workplace isn’t just about race or ethnicity, it’s also about disabilities or neurodivergence. Members of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce attended a presentation by the Autism Action Partnership and the Kids and Dreams Foundation. The workshop was held at Cunningham’s on the Lake and was intended to assist employers in recognizing the talents and differences of individuals with autism.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Consultants offer ideas on Hastings’ comprehensive plan update

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater Thursday to present their plan to update the city’s comprehensive plan over 10 years in the making. The group covered topics like affordable housing and Parks and Recreation Facilities. Keith Marvin was one of those consultants,...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

High schoolers compete for prize in watermelon eating contest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Fair pitted several high schoolers against each other in a battle of who would eat watermelon quickest. The teens gobbled down the multicolored melons for a chance at winning $250 for an organization of their choice at their schools. The boys of Doniphan-Trumball...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

CHI Health Good Samaritan gets state-of-the-art $2.6 million scanner

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has added a new $2.6 million positron emission tomography-computed tomography imaging system. The technology’s high-tech images capture changes at the cellular level, identifying diseases like cancer in their earliest stages. The system was funded by an anonymous donation to the Good Samaritan...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Interview with 'Great White' guitarist Mark Kendall

Consultants offer ideas on Hastings’ updated comprehensive plan. Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater to present their plan to update the city’s over 10-year-old comprehensive plan. KSNB Local 4 WEATHERCAST 6 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

OK Sisters have a plan for Sunday's show at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — After 35 years of performing in various combinations, Karen Lee and Kate Fly look forward to playing on Sunday as a duo — with a little help from Martin Tilley — reduced down to only the most necessary elements. “Sometimes we’ve hired some extra musicians,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Riverside Golf Club in GI hosts Celebrity Golf Jamboree

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Friday, The Nebraska Greats Foundation Celebrity Golf Jamboree played at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island for the fourth year in a row. This is more than just a fun game of afternoon golf for these individuals, they are playing for more than just a game.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Ambulance bay complete for CHI Health Good Samaritan

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan has completed its final phase of the new Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center that opened in September 2021. On Monday, July 19, the Kearney hospital welcomed its first transport into the newly enclosed ambulance bay. Built on the existing site...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man serving time for Hall, Adams County crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for crimes committed in Adams and Hall counties. Korie Ashley, 38, has been sentenced related to crimes that occurred in 2021, including hitting a Grand Island Police officer in the face in May and threatening a woman with a knife in August.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Overnight forecast - David Stoltz

The Hall County Fair pitted several high schoolers against each other in a battle of who would eat water melon quickest. Fairs and Carnivals can be a fun experience for the whole family, but when the weather turns to extreme heat people need to hydrate. Conference helping LatinX businesses thrive.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges. Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute. On Wednesday...
News Break
Politics
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for federal warrant, possession of drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report that 47-year-old Adam Jarzynka of Grand Island, was arrested on a federal warrant for three counts of distribution on Wednesday night. When officers made contact with Jarzynka and searched him, they found two small bags of methamphetamine was well. They then...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College hires new Athletic Director

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Hastings College Executive President Rich Lloyd announced Friday that Chris Clements is returning to Hastings College as the Athletic Director after spending the past three years at Minot State as the head women’s soccer coach. Clements previously served as Associate Athletic Director and head...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney teen pleads not guilty to weapons, drug charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder pleaded not guilty to weapons and drug charges. Zachary Walker, 19, was arrested in connection with the January 16 shooting death of Jared Shinpaugh at a Kearney residence. Walker is one of several suspects in the case of an apparent drug deal gone wrong.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

How meteorologists forecast high temperatures

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you tune in or check your weather app on your smartphone or computer to see the latest forecast, the forecast high temperatures on your screen may not be exactly what you imagined. What I mean is, the location outside for which they are being forecast for. When you see the high temperature outlook for the days ahead, you may instinctively think they are for when you are out in the hot sun. Surprisingly, they are not. The way meteorologists forecast high temperatures for each day is for when you are in the shade. Why, you ask? It’s because official temperatures are always taken in the shade. The air temperature is the same whether you are in the sun or under the shade of a large oak tree, however, when you place a solid, non-translucent object, like a thermometer, in direct sunlight, the thermometer will absorb the sun’s radiation and it will heat up giving you an inaccurate reading. That’s why automated weather stations use what’s called a Stevenson screen or instrument shelter to keep weather devices, like a thermometer, from experiencing direct sunlight. The same goes or us when we place ourselves in direct sunlight. Our clothing and skin absorb the sun’s radiation making it feel hotter than it really is. And how about the thermometer on our cars that show us the outside temperature? 110 degrees on a 90 degree day? I highly doubt it. So, the next time you see the temperatures on the seven day forecast, you’ll know, it’s been made.. for the shade.
HASTINGS, NE

