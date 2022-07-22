Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-05-08-36-38
(one, five, eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $390,500
