Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

01-05-08-36-38

(one, five, eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $390,500

Comments / 0

 

