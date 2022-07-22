ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-07-13-19-35

(three, seven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said. Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported. According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital...
NBC12

National Night Out Events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WRIC TV

Shooting in Richmond leaves five hurt Saturday night

(RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to an area on Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting at 11:24 P.M. and found five men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were taken...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Kroger to hold hiring events at Virginia stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it will be holding hiring events in all of its Virginia stores. According to a news release, the hiring event will take place on July 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the grocer is planning to hire a variety of roles and both part-time and full-time positions.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man hauls in 66-pound state record-shattering catfish from the Pamunkey River

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy