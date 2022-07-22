ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-8-4, Fireball: 1

(one, eight, four; Fireball: one)

Community Policy