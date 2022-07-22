Mother accused of crashing with children in vehicle refutes allegations

A trooper revived a toddler who Michigan State Police say had ingested heroin while in her mother’s car in Roseville Saturday. State police said the trooper was flagged down at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic by the frantic 31-year-old Roseville mom who handed him her unresponsive 18-month-old daughter. The trooper called for EMS and did a sternum rub on the child, which began slowly breathing, according to a news release by the MSP Metro Detroit Post via Twittter.

