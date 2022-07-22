ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Mother accused of crashing with children in vehicle refutes allegations

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother accused of crashing on the Southfield Freeway...

www.fox2detroit.com

sue gorman
2d ago

Consequences are real. When you do the right things, the right things will happen. Toxicology does not lie..we'll see. Meanwhile, I will focus on the innocent children who are and were the real victims here. Sending prayers of strength for healing to the hospitalized baby with a concussion and a brain bleed...Lord, hear our prayers🙏😪

LaLamc
2d ago

This is so so sad. My prayers & condolences to the Mother (yes I included the Mother), Grandmother, & family. This is so tragic for everyone involved. Praying for that precious baby fighting for his life. I thank the Grandmother for her courage to be honest about her daughter's alcoholism & recklessness. Drunk driving is a serious issue with deadly consequences. Those that think drunk & buzzed driving is ok take a good look at this tragedy.

Nick Buchanczenko
2d ago

You don't know how many times I drive to work and see kids not properly secure.. My prayers for the child.. But she is at fault for child endangerment..

The Detroit Free Press

Police say trooper saves 18-month-old Roseville tot who ingested heroin

A trooper revived a toddler who Michigan State Police say had ingested heroin while in her mother’s car in Roseville Saturday. State police said the trooper was flagged down at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic by the frantic 31-year-old Roseville mom who handed him her unresponsive 18-month-old daughter. The trooper called for EMS and did a sternum rub on the child, which began slowly breathing, according to a news release by the MSP Metro Detroit Post via Twittter.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Taylor, MSP investigating

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Police investigating crash nearly hit by drunken driver

HEIGHTS – Police officers investigating a late-night crash were almost hit by a Dodge Charger driven by a 20-year-old Detroit man. About 11:30 p.m. July 17, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a serious injury accident on southbound Telegraph Road south of Joy Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a white...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
TOLEDO, OH

