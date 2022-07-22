Mother accused of crashing with children in vehicle refutes allegations
Consequences are real. When you do the right things, the right things will happen. Toxicology does not lie..we'll see. Meanwhile, I will focus on the innocent children who are and were the real victims here. Sending prayers of strength for healing to the hospitalized baby with a concussion and a brain bleed...Lord, hear our prayers🙏😪
This is so so sad. My prayers & condolences to the Mother (yes I included the Mother), Grandmother, & family. This is so tragic for everyone involved. Praying for that precious baby fighting for his life. I thank the Grandmother for her courage to be honest about her daughter's alcoholism & recklessness. Drunk driving is a serious issue with deadly consequences. Those that think drunk & buzzed driving is ok take a good look at this tragedy.
You don't know how many times I drive to work and see kids not properly secure.. My prayers for the child.. But she is at fault for child endangerment..
