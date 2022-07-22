ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-06-09-15-34

(five, six, nine, fifteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Comments / 0

 

