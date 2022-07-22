WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily Game
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
Hit 5
25-26-27-31-38
(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
10-11-17-19-25-26-27-29-35-37-38-42-46-50-52-57-69-70-74-80
(ten, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, eighty)
Match 4
08-10-15-18
(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
