Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

Hit 5

25-26-27-31-38

(twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

10-11-17-19-25-26-27-29-35-37-38-42-46-50-52-57-69-70-74-80

(ten, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-four, eighty)

Match 4

08-10-15-18

(eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

