Two-alarm Fire Being Investigated

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – While it was a concerning visual, rescue crews say a car found in the water near Rio Vista this morning was empty. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews responded to a report of a car into the water near Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road on Thursday morning. No victims were found at the scene, firefighters say. Crews then quickly made their way to the vehicle to make sure no one was inside. It’s unclear how the car ended up going into the water, however. The fire department says the incident also serves as a good reminder for people who call 911 from a cell phone to give as much information as possible to dispatchers, as crews initially responded to the end of Main Street in Rio Vista and found nothing. Calls to 911 from cell phones are connected to CHP dispatchers from out of the area, so accurate location information is critical.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO