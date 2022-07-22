ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Two-alarm Fire Being Investigated

By bboyd
natomasbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people have been displaced following a two-alarm fire that burned four homes and left one person injured Thursday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood. At about 3:54 p.m. on July 21 Sacramento Fire crews were called...

www.natomasbuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire burns two-story apartment building in Foothill Farms

FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters are working on extinguishing a fire at a two-story apartment building in Foothill Farms. According to the tweet, “crews arrived to significant fire running the attic.” The crew was able to evacuate all the occupants safely with one occupant […]
FOOTHILL FARMS, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Fires Break Out In The Sacramento Area

Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday. One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Accident#Fire Being Investigated#Northgate
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Tree Topples Over On W. Benjamin Holt Drive In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fallen tree is blocking a major road in Stockton on Friday morning. The scene is along W. Benjamin Holt Drive. Exactly why the tree toppled over is unclear, but it appears to have sheared off right at the base of the trunk. While it appears that power lines were taken out by the tree, crews say the lines are from lights that were hit. PG&E crews have already shut off power to those lights. Benjamin Holt Drive is blocked between Vicksburg and Gettysburg Place. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Water Near Rio Vista; No Injuries Reported

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – While it was a concerning visual, rescue crews say a car found in the water near Rio Vista this morning was empty. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews responded to a report of a car into the water near Highway 160 and Sherman Island Road on Thursday morning. No victims were found at the scene, firefighters say. Crews then quickly made their way to the vehicle to make sure no one was inside. It’s unclear how the car ended up going into the water, however. The fire department says the incident also serves as a good reminder for people who call 911 from a cell phone to give as much information as possible to dispatchers, as crews initially responded to the end of Main Street in Rio Vista and found nothing. Calls to 911 from cell phones are connected to CHP dispatchers from out of the area, so accurate location information is critical.
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa County officials identified the two people who died in a plane crash on Sunday as 61-year-old Scott Killian and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks. The plane crash happened Sunday morning around 8:30 near Pope Valley. The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Killian, who was the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy