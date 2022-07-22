ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 police officers shot in western NY city, hospitalized

By The Associated Press
Two police officers were shot Thursday night in the city of Rochester in western New York, authorities said.

Both were hospitalized. The severity of their wounds and the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

"This is a tragedy for our community. I’m asking Rochester to pray for these officers and their families,” Mayor Malik Evans told reporters near the scene of the shooting.

The officers were wounded at around 9:15 p.m., according to Rochester Police Lt. Gregory Bello, a department spokesman.

“They were doing their jobs as police officers, and at least one male approached them and opened fire on them,” Bello said.

Bello said he didn't have an update on the officers' conditions and didn't know if the gunman was in police custody or still being sought.

ABC News

