The regular meeting of Mayor and City Council of Americus was scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Thomas Public Safety Building. However, there were only three members present, Charles Christmas, Daryl Dowdell and Nicole Smith. It takes four members to make a quorum. Without having four members present, the meeting was unable to be called to order. City Attorney, Jimmy Skipper, explained the circumstances and what the law would and would not allow. Ultimately, the only legal option was to reschedule the meeting for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 6pm.

