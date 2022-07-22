ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay boys basketball expecting another strong season

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After the historic 2021-2022 season, the Bay boys basketball team is looking to turn things up a notch this year.

The Tornadoes went farther than any team in Bay County, making it all the way to the elite eight in state competition.

Many of the same players from last season will be back on the court in the fall and have been improving their game over the summer.

Deondrian Washington is a rising senior and last season was the leading scorer for the Tornadoes with 17.8 points per game.

Fellow rising senior, Jeremiah Wells, produced high-quality minutes in limited action.

Keigi Lilly was another key player on the court and is expected to be in the core rotation.

Standout freshman point guard, Tramello Carter played 28 games with the Tornadoes averaging 8.4 points per game.

Head coach, Rusty Cook said with countless scoring options also comes the potential issue of distribution.

“We are gonna be deep,” Cook said. “A lot of coaches think it’s hard to coach when you have you know very little depth, but then sometimes it’s even harder when you have a lot of depth. Every player thinks they deserve to be on the floor all the time, so being able to manage that is probably gonna be one of my biggest jobs this year. In the summertime, I’ve been able to see some of that depth and that is definitely going to help us.”

Cook said there are a few new moving parts for next season and he’s spending the summer getting those new players acclimated.

