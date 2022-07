Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Steven Tate of Cottonwood Drive in Salem for violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 56-year-old Robert Allen of Perkins Street in Odin was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding traffic warrant. He was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO