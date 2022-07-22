ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter XI

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Mary Atwood and I sat chained to the floor of the Time-cage, with Migul the Robot guarding us, I felt that we could not escape. This mechanical thing which had captured us seemed inexorable, utterly beyond human frailty. I could think of no way of surprising it, or tricking...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 5 - Story Climax

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter V - STORY CLIMAX.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV.

1. A collective idea is one Idea. Besides these complex ideas of several SINGLE substances, as of man, horse, gold, violet, apple, &c., the mind hath also complex COLLECTIVE ideas of substances; which I so call, because such ideas are made up of many particular substances considered together, as united into one idea, and which so joined; are looked on as one; v. g. the idea of such a collection of men as make an ARMY, though consisting of a great number of distinct substances, is as much one idea as the idea of a man: and the great collective idea of all bodies whatsoever, signified by the name WORLD, is as much one idea as the idea of any the least particle of matter in it; it sufficing to the unity of any idea, that it be considered as one representation or picture, though made up of ever so many particulars.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ARTnews

Earliest Known Depictions of Two Biblical Heroines Found in an Ancient Synagogue

Click here to read the full article. Mosaics depicting the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael were uncovered by archaeologists in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq in Galilee, Israel. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), which announced the find last week, these nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics are the first known depictions of the figures as described in the book of Judges. The agricultural village Huqoq, near the sea of Galilee, features in the Hebrew Bible. An excavation project has been ongoing there since 2011, wherein archaeologists have focused their efforts on a synagogue from the late...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Country diary: My dad and I, watching a hoopoe, finally

A stranger in the horse paddocks takes me back to my childhood. I’m 10 and Dad has just returned from a business trip to India. He shows me a photograph he’s taken of the most implausible bird. It has a breast the colour of pale sand, wings that look like they belong to a flying zebra and a flamboyant crest that’s tipped with black. I am awestruck by the beauty of this fantastical beast.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

How... unenlightened? Now academics put trigger warnings on works of European philosophers including David Hume and John Locke to alert 'woke' university students to their 'appalling' views on race

Woke university chiefs have now placed trigger warnings on leading Enlightenment philosophers. Nottingham Trent University said some of history's pioneering thinkers required warnings for students because of their 'appalling' views on race. Students studying the works of writers such as David Hume, Immanuel Kant and John Locke will now be...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astounding Stories#Robot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

Why Archaeologists Think They’ve Found the Lost City of Natounia

Nestled in the mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabana-Merquly fortress has long mystified archaeologists. The site—constructed mainly during the first century B.C.E. and occupied intermittently for hundreds of years—features towering rock reliefs of an ornately attired ruler, whose identity is unknown. A new study, published this week in...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Rethinking Evolution: Extinct Creatures Unlike Any Living Today

“During the Ediacaran, there seem to have been major changes in the Earth’s oceans, which may have triggered growth, so that life on Earth suddenly starts getting much bigger,” said paleobiologist Jennifer Hoyal Cuthill at the University of Essex referring to ocean dwellers, rangeomorphs, that lived during the Ediacaran period, between 635 and 541 million years ago. Their soft bodies were made up of branches, each with many smaller side branches, forming a geometric shape known as a fractal, which can be seen today in things like lungs, ferns and snowflake.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Firsts in World History

Unless you’re a track and field aficionado, you’ve probably never heard of John Landy. In 1954, the Australian runner set the world record for running the mile, with a time of 3:57. He was the second person to run a sub-four-minute mile, though, so few remember him – while millions know the name of England’s […]
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

The Odyssey: Book XVI

The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. BOOK XVI. ULYSSES REVEALS...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VII: Of Systems of Moral Philosophy. Section I.

IF we examine the most celebrated and remarkable of the different theories which have been given concerning the nature and origin of our moral sentiments, we shall find that almost all of them coincide with some part or other of that which I have been endeavouring to give an account of; and that if every thing which has already been said be fully considered, we shall be at no loss to explain what was the view or aspect of nature which led each particular author to form his particular system. From some one or other of those principles which I have been endeavouring to unfold, every system of morality that ever had any reputation in the world has, perhaps, ultimately been derived. As they are all of them, in this respect, founded upon natural principles, they are all of them in some measure in the right. But as many of them are derived from a partial and imperfect view of nature, there are many of them too in some respects in the wrong.
RELIGION
HackerNoon

Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 43 - Hark!

“HIST! Did you hear that noise, Cabaco?” It was the middle-watch: a fair moonlight; the seamen were standing in a cordon, extending from one of the fresh-water butts in the waist, to the scuttle-butt near the taffrail. In this manner, they passed the buckets to fill the scuttle-butt. Standing, for the most part, on the hallowed precincts of the quarter-deck, they were careful not to speak or rustle their feet. From hand to hand, the buckets went in the deepest silence, only broken by the occasional flap of a sail, and the steady hum of the unceasingly advancing keel. It was in the midst of this repose, that Archy, one of the cordon, whose post was near the after-hatches, whispered to his neighbor, a Cholo, the words above. “Hist! did you hear that noise, Cabaco?” “Take the bucket, will ye, Archy? what noise d’ye mean?” “There it is again—under the hatches—don’t you hear it—a cough—it sounded like a cough.” “Cough be damned! Pass along that return bucket.” “There again—there it is!—it sounds like two or three sleepers turning over, now!” “Caramba! have done, shipmate, will ye? It’s the three soaked biscuits ye eat for supper turning over inside of ye—nothing else. Look to the bucket!” “Say what ye will, shipmate; I’ve sharp ears.” “Aye, you are the chap, ain’t ye, that heard the hum of the old Quakeress’s knitting-needles fifty miles at sea from Nantucket; you’re the chap.” “Grin away; we’ll see what turns up. Hark ye, Cabaco, there is somebody down in the after-hold that has not yet been seen on deck; and I suspect our old Mogul knows something of it too. I heard Stubb tell Flask, one morning watch, that there was something of that sort in the wind.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part VI: CONCLUSION OF THE SIXTH PART

CONCERN for our own happiness recommends to us the virtue of prudence: concern for that of other people, the virtues of justice and beneficence; of which, the one restrains us from hurting, the other prompts us to promote that happiness. Independent of any regard either to what are, or to what ought to be, or to what upon a certain condition would be, the sentiments of other people, the first of those three virtues is originally recommended to us by our selfish, the other two by our benevolent affections.
RELIGION
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy