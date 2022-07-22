SAN JOSE HAS NAMED THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

When the New York Rangers let go of head coach David Quinn at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, he was actually pretty shocked. “That was a crazy year, there was so many things going on behind the scenes,” Quinn revealed on the Cam and Strick Podcast. “That being said, in my conversations with the Rangers before I got let go I asked one question, ‘Did we overachieve, underachieve, or do what we should’ve done this year,’ and the answer I got was, ‘We probably overachieved a little bit.’ Then I said, ‘What the f*** are we talking about!’”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO