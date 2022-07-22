ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE HAS NAMED THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks have reportedly named David Quinn as their new Head Coach, per Elliotte...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Red Wings add key pieces to go along with new coaching staff

Sign Copp, Perron, Chiarot, trade for Husso in effort to accelerate rebuild under Lalonde. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Detroit Red Wings:. 2021-22 season: 32-40-10,...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Rangers, Flames, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about what a player like Auston Matthews might do as news that American-born players are heading back to the U.S. to play. Will Matthews follow suit? Meanwhile, the NHL scheduled their arbitration hearings and there’s rumblings that a specific Edmonton Oilers forward was put early on the docket for a reason.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Add Soon-To-Be Fan Favourite in David Perron

It’s rare for fans to be excited about signing a 34-year-old player to a free-agent deal worth nearly $5 million per season, but that seems to be the consensus about the Detroit Red Wings’ new deal with Canadian winger David Perron. Along with a flurry of other deals , general manager Steve Yzerman signed the 15-year NHL veteran to a two-year contract, which will make Perron a member of the Red Wings through to the end of the 2023-24 season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD TERMINATING CONTRACT OF PROSPECT ALEXANDER KHOVANOV

The Minnesota Wild and Alexander Khovanov are parting ways. The former third round pick has been placed on unconditional waivers by the team. If he's not picked up by 2 PM ET Monday afternoon, his contract will be terminated. Khovanov went 86th overall in 2018. He was in the final...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: David Quinn to coach Sharks, Wolf Pack schedule, and more

When the New York Rangers let go of head coach David Quinn at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, he was actually pretty shocked. “That was a crazy year, there was so many things going on behind the scenes,” Quinn revealed on the Cam and Strick Podcast. “That being said, in my conversations with the Rangers before I got let go I asked one question, ‘Did we overachieve, underachieve, or do what we should’ve done this year,’ and the answer I got was, ‘We probably overachieved a little bit.’ Then I said, ‘What the f*** are we talking about!’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ 4 Options to Replace Pacioretty on Top Line

At the end of the day, the Vegas Golden Knights simply couldn’t afford the luxury of keeping Max Pacioretty around on the final year of his contract for $7 million. Trading him to Carolina makes sense on the cap sheet, but what it means on the ice is a different matter entirely. With Pacioretty gone, a significant hole opens up on Vegas’ top line alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, a group that admittedly existed more in theory than practice after an injury-marred 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
NBC Sports

Source: Sharks to hire David Quinn as next head coach

It appears new general manager Mike Grier has found his guy, as the Sharks are hiring David Quinn as their new head coach, San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng confirmed Thursday evening. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported earlier Thursday that San Jose had been "zeroing in" on Quinn to be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#Elliotte Friedman#The New York Rangers
markerzone.com

FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING DEFENDS CALGARY WITH SOME STRONG WORDS

The Calgary Flames may have been beaten and bruised since the start of free agency, but GM Brad Treliving says he never even considered giving up. Treliving lost star Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, while fellow Star Matthew Tkachuk made it clear he had no intentions of signing a long term deal with the team. It left Treliving on the wrong end of trade negotiations, but he scored big, picking up Johnathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and other assets in a trade with Florida. Throughout the process, the city of Calgary took a beating as it seemed no star players wanted to stay there. Treliving is not at all happy about that.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gamble on Russian Talent Was Critical to 1994 Cup

In the late 1980s and early 90s, an NHL team saw a chance to exploit what it identified as a major opportunity that existed outside of the generally accepted process of player procurement. That team, willing to roll the dice on a new vein of talent that was starting to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Hurricanes bolster roster with trades for Burns, Pacioretty

Sign Kase, acquire Pederson, Coghlan in effort to make Cup run. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes:. 2021-22 season: 54-20-8, first in Metropolitan Division;...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Kasper striving to be reliable two-way center in NHL for Red Wings

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper was destined to be found by the Detroit Red Wings well before they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7. The 18-year-old center prospect was playing for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, the team that produced Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, last season's winner of the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, and now includes two other Detroit selections in the 2020 NHL Draft -- defenseman William Wallinder (No. 32) and forward Theodor Niederbach (No. 51).
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Ducks Sign Vaakanainen to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Urho Vaakanainen to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Vaakanainen, 23 (1/1/99), has recorded eight points (0-8=8) with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 45 career NHL games with Anaheim and Boston. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Ducks Sign Goaltender Eriksson Ek to One-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season. Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 41 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls, posting a 15-21-3 record with one shutout. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 210-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout (22 saves), Mar. 12 vs. Ontario.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy