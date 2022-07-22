ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

Winterset wins state championship

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Up5s2_0goVoOOm00

The Winterset Huskies used clutch hitting and great pitching to knock off Dallas Center-Grimes in the 4A championship game, 3-1.

It’s Winterset’s second title in three years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Falls in Softball Title Game

One team was going home with their 4th state championship on Thursday night in Fort Dodge in 4A, when number three Dallas Center – Grimes faced off against number one Winterset. The Huskies were able to pull through with a big home run in the 5th inning, winning their 3rd title in six years by the score of 3-1. DCG ends the season on a 35-7 while Winterset ends theirs with a 37-4 record.
DALLAS CENTER, IA
WHO 13

Waukee Northwest wins title in first year

Waukee Northwest upset #1 seed Fort Dodge at the state softball tournament. The defending champs were playing in their third straight title game, while the Wolves are in their first season. Highlights and interviews from Mark Freund reporting from Fort Dodge.
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Johnston back in baseball title game

Johnston wore dark uniforms on a scorching day in Iowa City, but heat doesn’t bother Dragons. Johnston advanced past Waukee Northwest, 11-3. The Wolves reached the 4A state semifinals in their first year as a school. Jake Pemble picked up the win for the 35-4 Dragons, while Will Nuss and Tyne Weeden homered and combined […]
JOHNSTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Winterset, IA
City
Dallas Center, IA
City
Dallas, IA
Winterset, IA
Sports
WHO 13

Johnston, Van Meter, Twin Cedars bring home championships

The 2022 state baseball and softball tournaments are in the books. Friday produced 3 winners for Central Iowa. Top ranked Johnston won the Class 4Abaseball title beating Dowling Catholic, 11-1. Van Meter won its 4th straight championship 10-0 over Estherville Lincoln Central, and Twin Cedars won its first state softball title 6-3 over SE Warren,
JOHNSTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Raceway Hosting More Visitors This Week In Preparation For Nationals

As we inch closer and closer to the Knoxville Nationals, more and more drivers will be in Knoxville this week getting laps for the coming races. While all of that is going on, there are points races that have closed the gap in recent weeks. The 410s top three are separated by 82 points with Aaron Reutzel, on the heels of his win last week is the points leader, with Austin McCarl in second and Brian Brown, who did not race at Knoxville last week is in 3rd place. The 360s has been a two driver race with Terry McCarl losing a few points to Clint Garner. McCarl has a 30 point lead going into this week. The Pro Sprints race is even tighter with the top four 110 points apart led by Mike Mayberry. You can listen to all of the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
WHO 13

Central Iowa teams dominate state softball

FORT DODGE — At the state softball semifinals, Fort Dodge, Waukee Northwest, Winterset, DCG, Southeast Warren, and Twin Cedars all win Wednesday semifinals and advance to championship games. Ten minutes worth of highlights and interviews, not to mention some line dancing, from the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa IndyCar race weekend returns to Newton

NEWTON, IOWA — IndyCar racing returns to Newton this weekend with the running of the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Saturday and Sunday. Hy-Vee’s race team was very busy on Friday. Driver Jack Harvey spoke with members of the media. “As I finished seventh in both races in 2020 so I […]
NEWTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

State softball tournament weather is always changing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The weather Tuesday was expected to be another blazing hot day at the Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament at Harlan Rogers Field in Fort Dodge. But, instead, mid-day had sunshine, 91 degrees, and a pleasant cool breeze. The wind was mostly good for the fans, but not for Julie Astor, one […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Urbandale police officer, former J-Hawk standout wrestler, competing overseas

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale police officer is preparing for a big overseas competition. Officer Bryce Boehm is traveling to the Netherlands to compete in the 2022 World Police and Fire Games. The event starts Friday in Rotterdam. Officer Boehm participates in freestyle wrestling on Saturday and Greco wrestling on Sunday. The Urbandale Police Department […]
URBANDALE, IA
The Associated Press

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

ISU basketball player helps youth with mental health issues by using NIL

AMES, Iowa — With the flick of his wrist Gabe Kalscheur can ignite a crowd of thousands. “They just love me no matter what. Through the ups and downs of my season and good times and bad times,” said the Iowa State University senior student-athlete. Helping lead ISU to a Sweet 16 run in the […]
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames high schooler hands out lemonade for a sweet cause

AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she’s using lemonade to give back to her community. When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children’s Hospital with daily chronic migraines. “I kind of wanted to do something to give back […]
AMES, IA
Mix 97-3

Try 53 Ridiculously Greasy New Foods At The Iowa State Fair

There is definitely no shortage of entertainment at state fairs. But let's be honest. It's all about the delicious and crazy food options that are available to enjoy. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, you'll find your classic pizza and nachos. You'll also discover new, unique menu items you probably never even dreamed of eating!
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy