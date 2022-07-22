ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

$400 million Clearwater development one step closer to passage

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Retail spaces, a hotel, underground parking and apartments could all be coming to downtown Clearwater in a $400 million development. But whether that project moves forward, all depends on votes happening with city council on August 4. At Thursday's meeting, council voted on the first...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Gulfport Council Gives Final OK for Giant Gecko

At its July 19 meeting, Gulfport City Council granted its final authorization to pay $16,000 to artist Ray Domingo for the creation of the “Welcome to Gulfport” statue. Domingo has secured the balance of what he said was necessary for the project to be completed. “I want to...
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete officials seek tax exemptions for companies

In an effort to increase business recruitment and remain competitive in the region, the St. Petersburg City Council is seeking a path to provide economic development ad valorem tax exemptions for new and expanding companies. Florida statute stipulates that a city can create a ballot referendum allowing voters to grant...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Renews PCSO Agreement, Despite Dissatisfaction

On a night when Gulfport officials addressed a once-a-year decision regarding law enforcement and emergency services, some quirks of the arrangement were coincidentally brought to light. The City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve its annual service agreement with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at a...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Homes That Sold in Gulfport July 15-21

5217 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1960, listed for $300,000 and sold for $330,000. 6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2018 home has 9,301 square feet, eight bedrooms, and eight-and-a-half baths. It listed for $3.5 million and sold for...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Clearwater, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Clearwater, FL
Government
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Sewage spills on properties of Seminole homeowners

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A neighborhood in Seminole saw thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto their lawns and the street on Sunday, July 17. Crews are working to repair a ruptured 24-inch sanitary sewer force main underground along 53rd Avenue North, a spokespersons for Pinellas County said in a news release.
SEMINOLE, FL
thegabber.com

Affordable Housing in St. Petersburg

Affordable homeownership could be attainable for residents in South St. Petersburg by 2024 through a housing partnership with the City and Habitat for Humanity. On July 11, Mayor Ken Welch said he chose Habitat for Humanity for this project because its proposal offered an innovative opportunity for homeownership and a truly affordable mortgage payment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough County homeowners question seawall projects

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ron Mahelic wants his seawall finished. He and two neighbors along Flagstone Drive in Tampa hired the same company last July and said they are getting the runaround. “Getting them to come here and finish the work,” he said. “It’s a constant, ‘I’m going to come on Monday,’ and then Monday […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Local staple Kissin’ Cuzzins lists; Trop talk

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The longstanding St. Petersburg restaurant at 951 34th St. N., operating since the 1960s, is now for sale. The Rice Family is asking $2.49 million for Kissin’ Cuzzins, both the business and their property, according to a listing from Coldwell Banker Realty.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sun King Brewery opens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — There have been a lot of changes across many industries and for several businesses since the pandemic began. One industry majorly affected is craft breweries. There was a wave of breweries that opened and were viable due to a thriving market in the years before the...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, other services in Pasco County

Services are now available to about 600 homes and businesses in Pasco. Spectrum has brought its internet, TV and other products to Pasco County, with services now available to about 600 homes and businesses. The services — which also include mobile and voice — are based on the company’s newly...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront hotel sold, will undergo 'extensive' renovation

The DoubleTree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach has been sold by its longtime owner for an undisclosed amount. The 125-room hotel was purchased by South Carolina developer OTO Development, which is going to renovate the 33-year-old property. OTO says in a statement that “an extensive renovation” will begin late...
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
travelmag.com

Short/ Long Term Parking at Tampa TPA Airport – Top 3 Spots

Even though there’s no shortage of official parking at Tampa International Airport, if you’re keen to save cash your best bet is to look for a parking spot nearby. Set just under 10 kilometres west of Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport serves over 90 non-stop destinations throughout North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The daily rates for parking at Tampa are $50 per day and long term parking rates start at $350 per week. However, there are also a number of parking lots nearby off-site parking options that can save you up to 60%. We’ve picked out 3 of the best lots for short or long term parking near Tampa Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero or AirportParkingReservations, where you’ll always find the best economy parking deals.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Health Dept monitoring Monkey Pox outbreak

Pasco County, Fla - The West Central Florida County Health Departments are responding to and monitoring the monkeypox outbreak. There are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states and Washington DC. To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries. The risk of monkeypox to the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy