WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Imagine graduating from college on a Friday and starting work Monday morning. Project Synergy's internship allows students to do just that. The internship is a partnership between the Department of Defense and Bibb and Houston County's Board of Education. It's paid and lasts for four years. In an intern's third year, they're placed with a squadron at Robins. The goal is to create a pipeline for graduates to come back and work on base.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO