Top Western companies continue to abandon operations in China and Russia, highlighting the obstacles to profitability in the powerful Eurasian countries. On July 18, fast-fashion retailer H&M announced that it would be “winding down” its operations in Russia due to “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future,” becoming the latest business to depart Russia as a result of its attack on neighboring Ukraine. The invasion has killed thousands of civilians and demolished cities, prompting global outcry and sanctions.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO