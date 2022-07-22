ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Drought-proof your ranch: Build Pasture Health by Mastering Rest and Recovery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations if you’ve not experienced multiple years of slow pasture recovery after a drought. You’ve avoided overgrazing by adapting stocking rates and rotation schedules, or you’ve built up enough soil health and water holding capacity through years of rest and recovery practices. Finding your soil and...

FOXBusiness

Heat wave hits US farms, stressing crops and ranchers' herds

Scorching temperatures this past week have put swaths of the U.S., especially in the South and West, under excessive-heat warnings and advisories. The hot weather is hitting during an important period of the Midwest crop-growing season, analysts said, and just as some commodity prices ease amid concerns about global food supplies.
KANSAS, OK
Phys.org

Sustainable practices linked to farm size in organic farming

Larger organic farms operate more like conventional farms and use fewer sustainable practices than smaller organic farms, according to a new study that also provides insight into how to increase adoption of sustainable practices. "We wanted to look at how the practices differ between small-scale organic farms like the ones...
AGRICULTURE
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
CBS News

Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

Gophers Are the Only Non-Human Mammals That Farm

Humans aren’t the only farmers in the animal kingdom. Pocket gophers live underground, creating and inhabiting an elaborate tunnel system. But while they’re making and moving through this subterranean labyrinth, they are also tending fields of roots. Researchers who have studied the animals say that makes the rodents the only non-human mammal that farms for a living.
ANIMALS
BBC

UK heatwave: Fire risk to farmers harvesting in extreme heat

Farmers are working to reduce the risk of fires during the heatwave as they harvest their crops during the hot weather. Dorset farmer James Cossins has a 2,000 acre (809 hectare) mixed farm near Blandford Forum. Dry and dusty conditions increase the risk of fire to farmers as they gather...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

I went seaweed foraging for the first time and hit the mother lode

It's cool and foggy when I arrive at Schoolhouse Beach — a typical morning on this part of California's Pacific Coast. It's these low temperatures that attract most visitors hoping to escape the summer heat farther inland. But today's extreme low tide has attracted the group gathered down on the beach. About 15 students are here to learn how to identify and harvest seaweed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
modernfarmer.com

Your Basic Guide to Summer Succession Planting

The savviest, most dedicated gardeners hold onto little tips and tricks to keep as many crops growing in the soil for as long as possible. One of those techniques is known as succession planting, which involves strategically planting a new crop where one has just been harvested. This helps maximize yield without needing to farm extra acres.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

How Hydroponics Works and What to Know About Using It

For urban garden designers, hydroponics has become a very popular solution to the lack of soil and space available in cities. Hydroponics is a system of growing food in water without the use of soil, and it can be done utilizing vertical spacing. This can make it a great fit for apartment balconies and other confined areas. Otherwise, many curious and innovative growers have simply become interested in broadening the scope of what they do.
AGRICULTURE
theodysseyonline.com

Things to Consider For Beginner Growers

There are many factors that go into making your marijuana grow a success. Whether you plan to grow indoors or out, you will need a suitable environment for the plants. If you are a beginner grower, soil is probably the easiest option to choose. Otherwise, you may be interested in trying hydroponics, a method that involves growing the plants directly in water. Hydroponics is more complex than soil, but the results are very rewarding.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 indoor gardens to fulfill your modern gardening goals

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying, all your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. Indoor gardening is a modern solution that works perfectly in our modern homes. From a smart cabinet that gives you the self-sustaining kitchen you’ve always wanted to a plant-growing device that helps dementia patients improve memory – we have a myriad range of options when it comes to growing plants within the comfort of your home! These unique, innovative, and thoughtful designs promise to take care of all your indoor gardening needs. And I don’t know about you, but I’m really considering trying one of them out, I wouldn’t mind adding indoor gardening to my daily routine!
GARDENING

