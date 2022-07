CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada has recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and has reached a new all-time high of 1,452,600 to 3,000 more jobs than the previous peak from February 2020, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation announced on Friday.

