University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne spent the fourth day of the NCAA evaluation period on the West Coast. Payne had been at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the first three days of the five-day period, but left that event on Friday evening and he was in the Los Angeles area on Saturday morning. The first-year Louisville head coach spent the day at the Adidas 3SBB Championships in Seal Beach, Calif.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO