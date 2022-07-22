ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Mosley wrestler Haynes earns All-American honors

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — It was an exciting week for a handful of Bay County High School Wrestlers.

Four Bay County athletes competed in North Dakota at the prestigious Fargo Nationals and one wrestler earned an elite national status.

Mosley rising senior, Henlee Haynes, placed seventh in the junior division at the competition. The top eight finish qualified her as an All-American. Haynes would finish the tournament with a 7-2 record.

Haynes was joined by three other Panhandle wrestlers at the Fargo Nationals. Mosley teammates Valarie Solorio and Derrick Williams. North Bay Haven was represented by Bear Siegal.

Solorio was not cleared from injury and could not defend her national title. The girl who took first place at nationals, Solorio had beaten earlier this year.

Williams finished in the round of 32 with a score of 28 points against wrestlers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, and Oklahoma.

Siegal was the youngest wrestler in the tournament. He finished in the Sweet 16, just one win away from a podium finish. He will represent Team USA in the Atlantic City All-Star Classic next week.

