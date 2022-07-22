ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas governor hints at plan to deal with abortion amendment if it passes

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
 3 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just weeks away from the Primary Election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is positioning herself for the General Election.

Kelly launched “Prosperity on the Plains,” a statewide economic development tour, on Thursday. The tour focuses on small businesses, spring-boarding off of the state’s recent Panasonic deal.

“Over the next few weeks, I’m going to be making a concerted effort — even more than usual — to visit businesses in every corner of the state to hear about what more my Administration can do to help them grow and expand,” Kelly said.

Kelly is expected to face off with Republican front-runner, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in November. But first, the state’s big abortion vote is just around the corner. Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

If the Value Them Both amendment is approved, the future of abortion rights will be in the Republican-controlled Legislature’s hands. Kelly says she’s voting “no” on the amendment. She said she’s expecting lawmakers to introduce new legislation next year, if it passes.

“I just hope that I’m here to modify whatever comes forward,” Kelly told reporters Thursday.

If this amendment passes, political experts say whoever wins the Race for Governor will play a role in what laws go through. If Kansas lawmakers were to pass a ban on abortion, the next governor will have veto power.

Kansas Capitol Bureau also reached out to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who has said he supports the amendment, for comment. Schmidt was not available for interview on Thursday.

Comments / 73

Jac
2d ago

Vote NO because we all should have the right to bodily autonomy, even those of you who believe otherwise.

Reply(2)
12
Martha Moles
2d ago

I am voting no and I'm voting no because abortion is a right to choose but abortion should never be used as a form of birth control when there are so many forms of birth control out there but I don't believe a word this Governor says not a word she's doing everything she can to try to keep her socialist but in office I'm voting no on August the 2nd and I'm voting her out come November if I hurt people's feelings on here I apologize but I believe in Freedom of Choice freedom to choose and you are not taken away my freedom to choose what I can do with my body

Reply
3
Newsjunkie
2d ago

I voted No and will support pro choice anyway I can. Defending the rights of our Constitution!

Reply(4)
10
KSN News

KSN News

