Benton Harbor, MI

Microburst the likely cause of storm damage in Northern Berrien County

By Tom Coomes
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening, a microburst thunderstorm formed offshore of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor. The...

www.abc57.com

abc57.com

Multiple trees land on homes in St. Joe after microburst storm

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A powerful microburst storm thrashed its way through Southwest Michigan around 8 p.m. Thursday—bringing high winds, heavy rain and even hail—blowing over trees and taking out power lines in St. Joe and Benton Harbor. Judy Denk, who’s lived on Madison Avenue in St....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County gives update on storm damage cleanup

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Crews are still working to clean up damage from storms that rolled through Berrien County on Thursday. The Berrien County Road Department worked until 3 a.m. Friday cleaning what they could. Some damage cannot be cleared until downed power lines are cleaned up by the electric...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Showers and storms for your Sunday First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Showers and storms today with heavy rainfall at times. Isolated storms this afternoon may be strong to severe, particularly on the eastern edge of Michiana. The bulk of the activity will wrap up late afternoon, however, more isolated showers and storms are possible around the dinner hour as the cold front works through. High near 84.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Strong storms approaching NE Illinois

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Crews respond to Kalamazoo sewage spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services says crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow Friday afternoon. The city says it happened around 2:45 p.m. at a manhole on Buena Vista Street. Crews removed the blockage around 3:30 p.m. They say about 50 gallons of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
UPI News

Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan

A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
SAUGATUCK, MI
abc57.com

Three injured in car crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- An accident occurred on county road 50, east of county road 11 where the car drove off road, and rolled over. The driver received a citation for driving too fast for weather conditions. All people in the car were wearing their seatbelts, and three of the four...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

5-year-old girl dies in Kalamazoo County crash

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A 5-year-old girl died in a Kalamazoo County crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. A van was traveling eastbound on H Avenue, when the driver failed to stop at a red light, investigators said. A car driving north on Sprinkle Road, with the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 people in hospital after hit by vehicle in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Portage, police say. Around 5:30 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page that police were on the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Zylman Avenue. They say a vehicle hit two pedestrians. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
PORTAGE, MI
TMJ4 News

Country Thunder expecting record crowd; preparing for severe weather

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — High heat and humidity, and the potential for storms, are ramping up just in time to affect a few big weekend events. The biggest risk for severe weather in Southeast Wisconsin is Saturday night. That night, Jimmy Buffett headlines a nearly sold-out outdoor concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater. And tens of thousands of Alaniss Morisette fans will watch her perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.
95.3 MNC

Woman hurt, home damaged by gunfire on Independence Street in Elkhart

A woman suffered a minor injury after a home in Elkhart County was hit by gunfire. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 22, to the 54000 block of Independence Street in Elkhart where they found the home with apparent damage. A 38-year-old woman...
ELKHART, IN

