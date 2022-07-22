ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Under-fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster emerges with Rugby New Zealand’s backing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q5Zc_0goVdpc000
New Zealand All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to the media first the first time since his post-match news conference nearly a week ago.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has survived the storm of criticism that followed the mid-year series loss to Ireland, at least for now, and on Friday promised change ahead of two Rugby Championship Tests against the Springboks.

Foster’s head was on the block after last week’s humiliating 32-22 defeat at the hands of the Irish in Wellington, which resulted in the All Blacks losing a home series for the first time in the professional era.

Facing the media for the first time since his post-match news conference on Saturday, Foster said that he had never considered stepping down from the job he was handed in 2019.

“I am strong. I am resilient,” he told reporters in Auckland after announcing his squad for the Rugby Championship. “I believe I have a great feel and relationship with my players. I’m strategic and I’m also accountable. I am really excited to ... show you what this team is made of.”

Back-to-back losses to Ireland mean New Zealand will go into the Tests against the world champions in Mbombela and Johannesburg early next month with only one win in their last five matches.

New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson said in a media release on Friday that “thorough conversations” had been held, and would continue to be held, around the All Blacks set-up.

“There’s no doubt I’m under pressure, but I’m always under pressure,” Foster added. “As an All Blacks coach you live with that all the time. Does it hurt? Yes it does. But the key thing for me is ensuring we’ve got robust processes to make sure we have the right people in the right seats.”

There was no immediate sign of much change in the playing group with only two alterations to his squad for the Rugby Championship.

Despite speculation in the New Zealand media this week that they would be axed, Foster has retained flanker Sam Cane as captain and gave no indication that he would be changing any of his assistant coaches.

“I have faith in Sam Cane,” he added. “We all know we have a high accountability when you wear an All Blacks jersey and we need to do that better.”

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, Foster said, would remain an independent selector but would not have any wider advisory role and would not be on the plane to South Africa.

Foster said he understood the frustrations of the New Zealand public.

“I love the passion of our fans and I love the opinion,” he said. “What I can assure people is that I’m not here other than to do the best job I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Georgia Stanway ran rings around the boys as a kid, has cracked every sport she's tried except golf and loves to unwind by going carp fishing... now the Lionesses star's rugby-playing boyfriend is having to follow her Euro heroics from France!

It says much about the competitive intensity which all her junior football coaches remember in her that Georgia Stanway caught an 11lb carp on only her second attempt at fishing. She had spent a fair bit of time watching her boyfriend, the Toulouse professional rugby league player Olly Ashall-Bott, casting...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Foster
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Blacks#New Zealand Rugby#World Rugby#The Rugby Championship#Rugby New Zealand#Springboks#Irish
The Guardian

Unless we act soon, this heatwave is just a taste of things to come

High temperature records are being obliterated across western Europe, some of which had been previously set during the heatwave in 2003 that is estimated to have left tens of thousands dead. Raging wildfires are displacing thousands of people, one of the many compounding impacts of the climate crisis. This heatwave is another reminder that we have already breached unsafe levels of global heating.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

371K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy