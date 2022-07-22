ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreve, OH

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Shreve

WKYC
 3 days ago

www.wkyc.com

whbc.com

NWS: Tornado Did 2 Miles in Barn Damage Along Wayne/Holmes Line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night. The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Shreve, OH
Wayne, OH
Your Radio Place

Dewey Ave bridge closed Sunday night

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Ohio Dept. of Transportation, at last word, plans to close the Dewey Ave Bridge in Cambridge Sunday night. According to their press release the Viaduct closure is Sunday night, July 24 at 8 pm until Monday, July 25 at 7 am. This temporary closure is due to the adjacent Wheeling Ave paving project.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Shooting incident reported Wednesday at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road

Someone involved in a possible shooting incident drove to Dalton to report that shots were fired Wednesday at a storage facility at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road. No injuries were reported, according to Capt. Doug Hunter with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. More information was not immediately...
DALTON, OH
WKBN

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
Your Radio Place

The Guernsey County Sheriff has a warning about leaving old phones around the house

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP, SCSO: OVI Checkpoints Friday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Missing 12-year-old boy from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend, according to a statement from the department. Austin Lauer, was reported missing on July 17, around 6 p.m. when he left a friend's house...
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

2 in custody after search of North Ridgeville home

Two men are in custody following the search of a North Ridgeville home on suspicion of drug trafficking. North Ridgeville police and the Lorain County Sheriff's SWAT team served a search warrant Friday morning at 6358 Forest Wood Drive. Two men, ages 18 and 45, reside at the home and were taken into custody. Their names have not been released, pending charges being filed. The home's owner, according to Lorain County Auditor's property records, is a Lorain-based limited liability corporation.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH

