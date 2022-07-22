National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Shreve

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.

