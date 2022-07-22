National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Shreve

Two men are in custody following the search of a North Ridgeville home on suspicion of drug trafficking. North Ridgeville police and the Lorain County Sheriff's SWAT team served a search warrant Friday morning at 6358 Forest Wood Drive. Two men, ages 18 and 45, reside at the home and were taken into custody. Their names have not been released, pending charges being filed. The home's owner, according to Lorain County Auditor's property records, is a Lorain-based limited liability corporation.
