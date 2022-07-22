ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD protesters shut down at Johnson City Commission meeting

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxNNS_0goVd6Pu00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several protesters were shut down by city leaders during a Johnson City Commission meeting.

Thursday night’s meeting was the second in which a group of protesters listed several demands for city leaders in the wake of a federal lawsuit against the city .

Johnson City manager on police conduct review: ‘We take this very, very seriously’

The lawsuit filed by former federal attorney Kateri Dahl alleged she was fired after repeated attempts to get the Johnson City Police Department to investigate an alleged serial rapist only listed in the lawsuit as “Robert Voe.”

Protesters again tried to make their voices heard at the commission meeting but were met with opposition from Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise, who told protesters that speaking on topics not on the agenda was not allowed.

“This is a public meeting. Not a public forum. Our community has lots of public forums. There are places where these issues get a hearing. This is not one of those places,” Wise told protesters.

Some protesters were escorted out of the commission chambers by Johnson City police officers.

Protesters gather in Johnson City calling for police chief’s suspension

Protesters attempted to read a list of demands during public comment on unrelated items.

Those demands include suspending Police Chief Karl Turner during an open third-party investigation of the department, an audit of all untested rape kits, re-allocating some of the department’s budget to organizations aiding sexual assault victims, and creating a police accountability board.

Gabrielle Ashley, one of the protesters, said they came to the meetings to make their voices heard after attempts to contact city officials via email and phone were largely fruitless.

“We don’t need them to talk to us. We need them to listen to us. We need them to really take this seriously and understand our concerns,” Ashley said.

After the meeting, Wise clarified his comments to the protesters.

“When we’re trying to maintain an orderly meeting, that should not be seen as indifference to victims of crime,” Wise said.

The city is pursuing a third-party review of the police department’s handling of rape and sexual assault cases. As of Thursday, the city is still searching for a candidate to handle the review.

“What we’re looking for is a national expert,” Wise said. “With a third party review, the idea is to bring somebody in who brings experience but fresh eyes who can look at our agency and look at our strengths and weaknesses and make some statements and give some guidance.”

Former federal attorney’s lawsuit: JC police chief fired her in retaliation after she pressed for rape investigations

The mayor said the review would be a process and likely take some time to complete.

But with demands going much further than just the third-party review and suspension of Turner, protester Jeff Clark said the city’s response has not been enough.

“What we demand is a much more public moving forward of this, to not hide behind the lawsuit as a reason not to speak,” Clark said.

David Hall was the first protester to be escorted from the meeting. He said speaking up on the lawsuit is about pushing for a stronger future in the city.

“This is going to hurt Johnson City’s image no matter what, and so if we can inform more people that this is happening, we can help clean up Johnson City, bring back justice,” Hall said.

Most of the protesters wore teal-colored t-shirts in an effort to bring awareness to victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Clark said the group plans to canvas some Johnson City neighborhoods and will be back for future Johnson City Commission meetings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library (July 24-30)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport to start preservation paving in Lynn Garden

A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday. The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 24

July 24, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 23. Readers learned, “The old capital of Carter county is not going to remain in the dark any longer, even though she be under the shadow of the mountains. It is now served with electric lights made by power harnessed from the Doe river.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Housing Authority to offer top job to Kingsport's deputy director

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Housing Authority will offer its top job to the deputy director of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Sam Edwards, who has been with the KHRA for more than a decade, was identified as the JCHA's preferred candidate for the position during a called meeting earlier this month. Edwards was among four finalists for the job. The JCHA began the search for a new CEO-executive director in May after it fired Richard McClain in April.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Telford residents plan bitcoin mine protest for Monday evening

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People in Washington County, Tennessee have concerns about a bitcoin mine in Limestone that is slated to be relocated to Washington County Industrial Park. People around the bitcoin mine said living next to the noise is unbearable, and the issue prompted a lawsuit by the county against BrightRidge and mine […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees of Mountain City, Tenn. on Thursday. An investigation released by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower alleges Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees. As detailed in a press release […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Wise
Johnson City Press

Three removed from tense Johnson City Commission meeting

Concerns over two contentious issues took center stage at the Johnson City Commission’s meeting on Thursday — a meeting that saw three people escorted out by police before it ended. The meeting was moving steadily along until commissioners got to a public hearing and second reading of an...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Von Cannon appointed vice chair of UETHDA

ELIZABETHTON — A long-time member of the board of directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been appointed vice chairman of the organization. Charles Dean Von Cannon has recently accepted the position. He replaces Kenneth Treadway, who is now serving as chairman. Von Cannon has served on the board since 2012, representing the Carter County region.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chairmakers to converge in Jonesborough

Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild, Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29 to July 31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 17, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Brandon E. Casivant, Johnson City, charging him with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to 605 N. Barton St. in reference to a male subject on a Ring Doorbell camera attempting to gain access to the property. On arrival, the subject was gone. However, two vehicles in the rear of the residence had been burglarized. The subject on the Ring Doorbell camera also matched the description of a theft earlier in the day at a separate location.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Accountability#Crime#Johnson City Commission
The Tomahawk

Mountain City Employees Indicted

Former Bookkeeper and Current City Recorder Both Face Charges. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Donna Nelson, a former bookkeeper, and Sheila Shaw, the current recorder for the Town of Mountain City in Johnson County. Based on the investigation, on July 15,...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Mountain City mayor suspends city recorder following misconduct arrest

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her and a former employee’s arrest. A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct. Jordan specified in the release that his decision […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins Commission hears pitch for new industrial park at HAAP

ROGERSVILLE — A representative of the city of Kingsport spoke to the Hawkins County Commission during a called meeting Monday about developing a new industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, said the city was approached by BAE Systems, the current contractor for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Johnson City Press

COVID on the rise again locally due largely to BA.5 variant

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission's monthly meeting scheduled for this past Thursday (July 21) was canceled due to COVID. A public notice was distributed Thursday morning to announce the cancellation, which the notice attributed to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and multiple county commissioners having tested positive for the virus.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy