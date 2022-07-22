Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin took the last victorious lap of an All-American world championships Sunday, pulling away in the 4x400-meter relay to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal of the meet. McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles. Two more world records went down Sunday — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her winning time was actually faster — 12.06 — but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn’t go in the books.

