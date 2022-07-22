Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - The United States maintained their stranglehold of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday as they won World Championships gold in utterly dominant style in front of a delirious home crowd.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin took the last victorious lap of an All-American world championships Sunday, pulling away in the 4x400-meter relay to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal of the meet. McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles. Two more world records went down Sunday — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her winning time was actually faster — 12.06 — but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn’t go in the books.
The World Championships finished in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.Hudson-Smith’s braveryNo-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on...
On this day in 2015, Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to break the 11-second barrier for the 100 metres.The then 19-year-old history student could scarcely believe her eyes when she clocked 10.99 seconds in her heat at London’s Olympic Stadium in the Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games.In the process, she trimmed 0.03 seconds from her own British record and although she ultimately had to settle for fourth place behind Dafne Schippers in the final having run 11.06, her earlier achievement proved something of a watershed.Asher-Smith, a box carrier at London 2012, said at the time: “I’m in the 10 seconds...
EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships.
