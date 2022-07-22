ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir qualifies for 800 meter finals at 2022 World Championships

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7kJL_0goVciiM00

EUGENE, Ore. (KTSM) – Emmanuel Korir looked – and probably felt – much more like himself on Thursday night at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships.

One day after running a very slow 1:49.05 in the first round of the 800 meters in Eugene, but still qualifying for the semifinals by virtue of winning his hear, Korir came to the track motivated for Thursday’s semifinals.

The two-time national champion at UTEP and reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 800m, Korir chased down the entire field in the final lap to win heat one of the semifinals in 1:45.38, his fastest time of the season and almost four seconds faster than the time he clocked in on Wednesday. It was the third-fastest time of anyone in the semifinals.

His best race of the year also helped him qualify for Saturday night’s 800 meter finals in Eugene, where Korir will look to keep his title as the best half-miler in the world.

Korir kicked hard with his trademark head bob in the final 100 meters, cruising past three other competitors in the outside lanes to earn himself a heat victory.

It was a very familiar scene to what Korir did in Tokyo last summer to win Olympic gold, chasing down the field. If he can win one more race on Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT in Oregon, he’ll truly solidify himself as one of the great 800 meter runners of this generation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPCC has 13 athletes make the Academic-All-American team

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list. Antonio Leyba, Deandre Llopiz and Jonathon Rios of the EPCC baseball team achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
KTSM

Chihuahuas suffer 8-5 setback to Aces in return from All-Star Break

RENO, Nev. – The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a four-run deficit early but lost to the Reno Aces 8-5 Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was El Paso’s first visit to Reno since 2019. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Hinojosa’s 10th home run of […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Pick or Pass? ‘Miner Mafia’ Custom Shirts From UTEP Dad

UTEP football season is less than 40 days away and fans are already preparing for the season's kick-off with some amazing fan-made apparel. Anthony Tuialuuluu, the father of UTEP offensive lineman and Del Valle graduate Tristen Tuialuuluu, is taking pre-orders for these custom-made "Miner Mafia shirts." Fans have a chance to choose between orange and white colors. These shirts come in short sleeve ($35) and long sleeve ($40), with sizes for adults and youth sizes.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas get edged out, 7-6, by Aces

The El Paso Chihuahuas led by a run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday but Reno’s Stone Garrett hit a two-run game-ending home run to give the Aces a 7-6 win. Garrett has six home runs in seven games against El Paso this season and leads the Pacific Coast League in homers with 24.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Korir
KTSM

Locomotive FC suffer 1-0 loss to San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their second match in a row after suffering a 1-0 defeat to San Antonio FC on Saturday night. It was a goal from Santiago Patiño in the 47th minute of the match that sealed the deal for the San Antonio side. After the goal, Locomotive […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

After tumultuous week, Locomotive FC look to rebound vs. San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After one of the strangest – and perhaps most difficult – weeks in club history, El Paso Locomotive FC will look to turn the page ever so slightly on Saturday as they host San Antonio FC. Locomotive FC made headlines this week after officially parting ways with veteran midfielder Sebastian […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Photographer Gaby A. Velasquez

Gaby A. Velasquez is a photographer and visual journalist at the El Paso Times. A visual artist who covers the U.S.-México border, she graduated from UTEP in December 2021 with a BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in Printmaking, and a Minor in Graphic Design. During her time...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Track And Field#100 Meters#Utep
KTSM

High turnout for back-to-school uniform swap

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Lions Club and Moms On Board partnered for a back-to-school uniform swap. The event allowed families to do a uniform swap with other El Paso families to prepare for the upcoming school year. All you had to do was drop off your gently used school uniform to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TFCU rebrands as Raiz Federal Credit Union

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Teachers Federal Credit Union is now Raiz Federal Credit Union. Pronounced as “rise” and Spanish for “root”, the name illustrates a future potential for members and employees, says the company. On Friday July 22, 2022, a press conference was held to reveal its new name and organizational rebrand. The name […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo Student Council earns distinguished status by TASC

According to Canutillo ISD, to achieve Sweepstakes Council designation, schools must first earn Outstanding Student Council honors and receive outstanding recognition in programs like Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health (DASH), pride and patriotism, and energy and environment. Schools also must submit to TASC a community service report to show in-depth involvement.
CANUTILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness. DETAILS: Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022 •          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso •          Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New special guests announced to appear at Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Recent MacArthur Fellows Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera will be special guests of this year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival, presented by the El Paso Community Foundation. Ibarra is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, El Paso native, and Hanks High School graduate whose work focuses on border issues and culture. She has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HCA Healthcare, UTEP, Las Palmas Del Sol to establish nursing fellowships and scholarships

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – A four-Year $750,000 partnership that will support more than thirty nursing students and more than fifty healthcare admin opportunities. Officials say he money will allow graduate students to pursue a career in healthcare while getting finical relief. Adding that it will benefit all healthcare workers including administration, management, and other […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy