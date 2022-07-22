RTD bus driver pepper-sprays high passenger, is fired

In 2018, a woman was raped after being lured into the wrong car that displayed an Uber sticker, court documents show. Now, she’s alleging the ride-sharing company has a duty to protect its users from “third-party criminals” who continue to use the company name. The woman—identified as Jane Doe in court documents—says the company has refused to “acknowledge, study, or gather data” about criminals that use its likeness. Brandon Sherman, who is serving an 11-year sentence for kidnapping and assault, once drove for Uber but kept the sticker tacked onto his car. According to the woman’s lawyers, the company made no effort to retrieve his Uber sticker after he was accused of kidnapping and assault. The company maintains that it had no authority to take the sticker and the woman entered Sherman’s car on her own accord with no information from Uber.

