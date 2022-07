Pokemon Journeys has wrapped up the final match of the quarterfinals for the Masters Tournament, and now the series is already looking ahead to what's coming to the anime next by hyping Ash Ketchum vs. the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia with a new poster! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash taking on all sorts of dream opponents over its run so far, but the Masters Tournament provided some hope that there would even be bigger battles coming his way. With Ash's first major battle in the Masters Tournament seeing him take on a big opponent, he's taking on someone even bigger next.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO