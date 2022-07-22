ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Plazas at 24th Street Mission BART station fenced off over drug sales, illegal vendors

By Max Darrow
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mhaob_0goVaCje00

S.F. Mission District BART plaza fenced off 02:35

SAN FRANCISCO – Two busy plazas in San Francisco's Mission District has been fenced off in the hopes of deterring crime, slowing the sale of stolen goods, and supporting legal street vendors.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen requested BART fence off the plazas at the 24th Street and Mission station, in a way to clean up the area.

Via Twitter , Ronen said the area has become, "overrun by open-air drug markets & vendors selling stolen goods."

The fencing is a temporary solution as the city puts a new vendor permitting system into place, which is a part of the new ordinance designed to regulate street vending and slow the sales of stolen goods.

"It was getting to the point where there were just too many people in the plaza and too many things that were happening that were not healthy and suitable for our community," Susana Rojas, Executive Director of the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, told KPIX 5.

"We've been working with our vendors since March to make sure that we have them ready and permitted so that we can move forward with new legislation," Rojas went on to say.

Milagros Lopez, a legal vendor, says the temporary fencing is a relief.

"I like it because it's more safe for everybody," Lopez said. "I've seen many things here in many years."

Rojas said legal street vendors have played a role in the community for a long time, but there are others who make a living selling stolen goods.

Under the new rules, vendors will have to be able to show proof the items they're selling weren't stolen. The city's hope is it will support legal vendors while slowing the sale of stolen goods.

"A lot of people who don't understand the difference are mistaking these hard-working community members for people who are selling stolen goods," Rojas said. "We are hoping to continue to have our vendors be here because vending has been a part of the Mission community for a long time. Also, we're asking the city to provide solutions for the drug and other issues that are coming because people are being pushed out of different communities."

Officials said the fences will be up for two months.

"The plan is that we're going to be steam washing to remove all the graffiti and doing some hopefully – we don't have them yet – but hopefully we'll have some murals to make our plaza more community friendly," Rojas said. "Hopefully in 90 days, you guys are going to be able to see murals and beautiful things happening in the plaza, and we'll have a big party with music and our vendors being able to vend, and we'll welcome you all in the Mission community."

While the plazas are fenced off, the 24th and Mission BART station remains open and accessible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Richmond Standard

Driver busted going 117 mph on Richmond Parkway

A motorist was busted going 117 mph on the Richmond Parkway during an enforcement operation last week, according to the Richmond Police Department. The operation increased traffic safety patrols and focused on dangerous driving behaviors throughout the city, police said. A total of 68 citations were issued for violations. In...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

One dies after being hit by Caltrain in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a Caltrain train in Palo Alto Saturday afternoon, agency officials sent an email to KRON4. A unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a northbound train around 4:47 p.m. near West Meadow Drive. As of 6:15...
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Bart#Fences#Fencing#Plazas
CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
FOX40

Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville officer’s patrol car

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area. According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked...
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVU FOX 2

Luxury watches targeted in at least 20 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO - Armed robbers are targeting people wearing Rolexes and other high-end watches in San Francisco. San Francisco police said there have been at least 20 of these armed robberies since June. "This is an organized group of suspects who are getting together. They are specifically targeting people, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: July 18-21

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 18-21,...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police warn of increase in high-value watch robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday issued a warning to residents and visitors regarding an uptick in robberies targeting people wearing high-end watches. The release noted that the SFPD is investigating an increasing number of robberies where investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims wearing expensive watches valued in the tens of thousands. The investigations into the incidents are being led by the department's robbery detail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge to decide if Caltrans may clear Oakland homeless camp

OAKLAND -- A judge on Friday will decide whether Caltrans can go ahead with the closure of what has been a dangerous homeless camp on Caltrans property off Wood Street in Oakland.Judge William Orrick will decide whether to uphold a temporary restraining order preventing Caltrans from closing the camp until a decision can be made on a preliminary injunction.Caltrans estimates nearly 200 people reside at the camp, where about 100 fires have occurred between West Grand Avenue and 34th Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department. One person died in a fire in April."Wood Street could be considered the largest...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Illegal Handguns Found in Santa Rosa Among Group Drinking and Smoking Marijuana in Public

Two people have been arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal handgun possession. On Thursday evening, Santa Rosa police approached five people near Pioneer Park who were consuming alcohol and weed. A vehicle that was playing loud music and had an open container of alcohol belonged to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Ramon Contreras, who was on probation. A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Reno. Officers did pat downs of the suspects and found a loaded 10mm handgun in 21-year-old Jorge Cortez-Trevino’s waist band. Cortez-Trevino had a prior conviction which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Both Contreras and Cortez-Trevino were arrested on multiple firearm charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help finding at-risk woman

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Anabel Medina-Almanza. OPD says Medina-Almanza is at risk because of a Mental Health Crisis. According to police, she was last seen on July 21, 2022, on the 2300 block of Market Street around 8:00 p.m. Police did not say what Medina-Almanza was wearing.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy