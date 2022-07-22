ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Parents of Livermore bowling alley shooting victim thank police for arrest

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWLdh_0goVaAyC00

Parents of Livermore bowling alley shooting victim thank police for arrest 01:30

LIVERMORE -- The parents of a man shot and killed at a Livermore bowling alley last weekend spoke out Thursday for the first time about the arrest of a suspect in their son's case .

Police arrested 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia Wednesday at his Lathrop home . The convicted felon is accused of fatally shooting Antonio Vargas at the Granada Bowl during a fight Saturday .

ALSO READ: Family, friends mourn young Dreamer killed at Livermore bowling alley

The gunfire also injured two people, one a friend of Vargas', the other a friend the gunman's.

Vargas was a DACA recipient who had recently started a carpet business in Livermore .

On Thursday, through an interpreter, Vargas' parents said they were grateful to police for all their work on the case leading to Garcia's arrest.

"He wants to thank the police department for the quick arrest of the one that took the life of their son," the interpreter said. "He wants to thank the community by way of social media, the suspect's picture was passed around and that way they were able to make a quick arrest."

Vargas' mother Leticia Vargas expressed sadness for the suspect's mother.

"She also, in a way, lost her son, but she's gonna be able to continue to see her son," she said through the interpreter. "She's not going to be able to see her son any longer. She's thankful that at least she was able to have her son for 28-years."

The parents said they will hold a local funeral service before sending their son's body to Mexico for burial.

Comments / 2

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Fundraiser for man shot and killed at Granada Bowl

A fundraiser is being held for the man who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Livermore last weekend. Police said 28-year-old Antonio Vargas was killed after a fight broke out at Granada Bowl. His family said they are completely devastated by his sudden death.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bowling Alley#Police#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Livermore#Daca
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont police investigate Lyft driver being pepper sprayed during customer dispute

FREMONT – Police in Fremont said a Lyft driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a dispute with a customer last week.On July 16, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an assault.Police said the Lyft driver was picking up a customer when an argument ensued about the number of passengers allowed on the ride.The customer canceled the ride and ordered a new ride that was assigned to another driver.As the victim was driving away, the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray, police said.Officers were able to identify the suspect, and the suspect was located in the area and arrested, police said.
FREMONT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 Injured During Filming Of Music Video In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night. According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday around 11:15 p.m., Fairfield police were called out to the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive on reports of a shooting where several people were shooting a music video. Police arrived at the scene and found one male who died after he was shot. A second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It’s unknown how badly the second victim was injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, so the police say they won’t be releasing any more information. They urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help finding at-risk woman

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Anabel Medina-Almanza. OPD says Medina-Almanza is at risk because of a Mental Health Crisis. According to police, she was last seen on July 21, 2022, on the 2300 block of Market Street around 8:00 p.m. Police did not say what Medina-Almanza was wearing.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville officer’s patrol car

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area. According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigate solo fatal crash

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal solo vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. The incident happened at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Brigadoon Way and Aborn Road, according to the San Jose Police Department. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 black Honda...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy