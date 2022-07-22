Meller says property worth just under $700K

Brandi S. Koering, 41, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM surrounded by her family at home. She was born on November 11, 1980 in Clinton, IA to Bruce and Genevieve Wollam Kamer. On October 2, 2004 she married Jerry Koering in Clinton. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October 2016. Despite this diagnosis, her passion for raising her two boys, her life with Jerry and her contagious curiosity was no different. She was and will continue to be an inspiration to all for living life to the fullest while not letting anything get in the way. In her free time, she loved to plan family trips. She believed in the importance of experiences and planned many trips for the family so they could see the country – some by air and some with their treasured camper. In addition, she volunteered for numerous organizations, including North Lee County Relay for Life, FMCH Auxiliary, Richardson Elementary PTO where she served as President, and the FMCSD Kids Committee. For these tremendous efforts, Brandi was named Fort Madison’s Citizen of the Year for 2017. Brandi was a member of Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ where she was very active in many aspects.

