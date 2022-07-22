ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Meller says property worth just under $700K

By Chuck Vandenberg, Pen City Current Editor
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON - With the donation of the former Iowan motel property to the county now finalized, work will get underway to get the property ready for repurposing. Glen Meller, of Meller Excavating and Circle M, Inc., said Thursday he has had the property appraised and he said with the structure...

www.pencitycurrent.com

khqa.com

Process coming along with new Target

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The announcement of Target coming to Quincy was made a few months ago. Now, many people are wondering what's next. "We have issued, as of the 19th of this month, a building permit to start the actual addition on the east end of the building," said Director of Planning Chuck Bevelheimer.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Lee County looking to build new health center

The Board of Supervisors has agreed to build a new headquarter for the county’s health department on nine acres of donated land west of Ft. Madison. Plans call for constructing a 15,000-square-foot building to house the health department and Emergency Management System. The building would provide new office space for the county health department’s 30 employees and space for up to four ambulance bays. Emergency vehicles will have access to major roads.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa council approves roundabout

OTTUMWA, Iowa — During Tuesday night’s Ottumwa City Council meeting, councilmembers approved plans to build a new roundabout at the intersection of Albia Road and North Quincy Avenue. This is a part of the city's Traffic Safety Improvement Program. The construction of the roundabout cannot exceed $500,000, which...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa council approves new dog ordinance

OTTUMWA, Iowa — During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, councilmembers approved the final reading of the revised dog ordinance. Some of the changes include updates to tethering laws and making sure an animal has an adequate amount of food. However, one change that many wanted to see stayed...
OTTUMWA, IA
Pen City Current

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Sharon Merle Billups, 83, Keokuk

Sharon Merle Billups, 83, of Keokuk, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Montrose Health Center in Montrose, Iowa. Sharon was born on May 31, 1939, in Luray, Missouri, the daughter of Merlin Hollis and Alma Ethel (Dochterman) Billups. She attended both grade school and high school in Granger, Missouri. On September 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Larry Wayne Bennett in Granger, Missouri. They were later divorced.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, July 22, 2022

07/21/22 – 10:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Kimberly A. Sandeffer-Boorman, 37, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on 2 warrants for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. 07/21/22 – 10:35 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Sheriff's deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Sheriff's deputies deployed the new Lee County Sheriff's Department rescue boat on Thursday night to pull in a stranded family. At about 10:45 p.m., LeeComm was contacted about the family on a pontoon that was floating south on the Mississippi River. The Montrose Police Department...
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County for June 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Hulls Family Trust sold a 41.07-acre farm in Sonora to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Des Moines County Road Closure

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced that starting Monday, July 25th, Irish Ridge Road will be closed from Starr’s Cave Road to Ridgeview Drive for concrete street repairs. The work is expected to last one week, weather permitting. To get to Starr’s Cave Nature Center, drivers will...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

New home for Galesburg Rescue Mission

After more than eight decades of operating from the same location, the Galesburg Rescue Mission and Women’s Shelter will have a new home soon. It will relocate to the former Nielson School building on North Farnham Street in Galesburg. The organization said the current shelter on East 3rd Street...
GALESBURG, IL
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 22, 2022

Haley J. Koehler,45, Quincy, for Violation of Bail Bond on 7/22/22 at 200 North 8th. Lodged 147. Adam Klauser, 48, Quincy, for Shoplifting on 7/22/22. NTA 145. Erik Longbrake,41, Quincy, for Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct at 200 South 3rd on 7/22/22. Lodged 187. Erik Longbrake,41, Quincy, for Stalking and...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Fife-Lefrentz honored by community colleges

Southeastern Community College (SCC) trustee Janet Fife-LaFrenz, along with employees Amber Ruskell-Lamer and Angela Mickelson, received awards from the Community Colleges for Iowa organization, formerly known as the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees. These awards honor 2-year college trustees and employees who have demonstrated outstanding efforts toward promoting the values of the Community Colleges of Iowa.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Brandi S. Koering, 41, Fort Madison

Brandi S. Koering, 41, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM surrounded by her family at home. She was born on November 11, 1980 in Clinton, IA to Bruce and Genevieve Wollam Kamer. On October 2, 2004 she married Jerry Koering in Clinton. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in October 2016. Despite this diagnosis, her passion for raising her two boys, her life with Jerry and her contagious curiosity was no different. She was and will continue to be an inspiration to all for living life to the fullest while not letting anything get in the way. In her free time, she loved to plan family trips. She believed in the importance of experiences and planned many trips for the family so they could see the country – some by air and some with their treasured camper. In addition, she volunteered for numerous organizations, including North Lee County Relay for Life, FMCH Auxiliary, Richardson Elementary PTO where she served as President, and the FMCSD Kids Committee. For these tremendous efforts, Brandi was named Fort Madison’s Citizen of the Year for 2017. Brandi was a member of Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ where she was very active in many aspects.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

John Deere leaves Ottumwa

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Updated:...
OTTUMWA, IA

